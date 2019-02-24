Meghan Markle Looks Chic in Valentino

Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday evening, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in Morocco for a short royal tour. As the royal couple – whose first baby is due in late April – stepped out at the Casablanca Airport that night, the Duchess of Sussex looked particularly stunning in a red cape dress by Valentino.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Morocco tour comes on the heels of a the duchess’s whirlwind trip to New York City for her baby shower at the Mark Hotel in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The shower was reportedly hosted by her friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney, and Gayle King, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, actress Abigail Spencer, and designer Misha Nonoo were also among those in attendance to celebrate their close friend and her upcoming Baby Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Morocco. Photo: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock/WireImage

On Saturday night, Prince Harry – looking picture-perfect in a grey suit – and Meghan walked a red carpet at the airport and were greeted by British Ambassador Thomas Reilly. Meghan’s outfit was classic and chic, with her Valentino cape dress, nude pumps, a pink Valentino purse, and nude gloves. Royal reporter Omid Scobie notes that the red of Meghan’s cape dress is significant; in Morocco, red is the main color of Morocco’s national flag, and represents bravery, hardiness, strength, and valor.

During their visit, Prince Harry and Meghan have a packed itinerary. As of early Sunday afternoon (New York time), the couple has already visited the Education for All boarding house for girls to meet with young women. There, Meghan also received a natural henna tattoo that People notes represents “good luck” for her pregnancy.

