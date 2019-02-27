The Wildest Moments From Michael Cohen’s Testimony

Michael Cohen. Photo: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Michael Cohen testified on Wednesday before the House Oversight and Reform Committee that, among other things, Donald Trump is a “con man” and a “cheat,” that the president has said his son Don Jr. has the “worst judgment in the world,” and that Trump once used charitable funds to pay for a portrait of himself. These are merely a few of the claims from Cohen’s prepared statement, an advanced copy of which was obtained by news outlets on Tuesday night.

The testimony of Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Cohen — who will soon start serving a three-year prison term for lying to Congress, financial crimes, and campaign finance violations — was a wild ride, and paints a portrait of an administration just as messy as has been reported. Here are some of the wildest moments from Cohen’s testimony.

Trump allegedly arranged for someone to bid $60,000 on a portrait of himself — then reimbursed them with funds from his nonprofit foundation.

Cohen provided the committee with an article about the auction of a portrait of Trump, with the now-president’s handwriting on it. Cohen claims Trump had arranged for someone to bid $60,000 for the portrait, and then paid the person back with charitable funds. The portrait now allegedly hangs in one of Trump’s country clubs.

Cohen threatened Trump’s former schools and the College Board to ensure his grades and SAT scores never got out.

In his testimony, Cohen called Trump a “con man” — then elaborated, “I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores.” Cohen gave the committee copies of a letter threatening them with civil action if those details ever got out.

Trump allegedly told Cohen and others that his eldest son, Don Jr., had terrible judgment.

Cohen states that he thinks Don Jr. would not have set up a meeting involving Russians and the campaign without his father’s approval. “Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world. And also, that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of any significance alone — and certainly not without checking with his father,” he states.

Trump personally allegedly signed a check reimbursing Cohen for the Stormy Daniels hush payment.

Cohen testifies that Trump directed him to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to stay quiet about their alleged affair. Cohen also included a copy of a $35,000 check Trump personally signed as part of an installment plan to reimburse Cohen for paying off Daniels.

Trump allegedly asked Cohen at least six times between the Iowa Caucus and June 2016, “How’s it going in Russia?”

Cohen says that he previously testified that negotiations for a Trump project in Moscow stopped in January 2016, when they really stopped months into the presidential campaign. However, he said that Trump “did not directly” tell him to lie to Congress — “He would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing. In his way, he was telling me to lie,” Cohen said. But nonetheless, Trump allegedly kept asking him “How’s it going in Russia?” (referring to the Moscow Tower project) until June 2016.

Trump allegedly viewed his campaign as an infomercial.

Cohen claims Trump never thought he would win the presidential election, nor did he have any desire to “make our country great.” Instead, according to Cohen, Trump viewed the campaign as a “marketing opportunity.” Cohen states, “He had no desire or intention to lead this nation — only to market himself and to build his wealth and power. Mr. Trump would often say, this campaign was going to be the “greatest infomercial in political history.”

Cohen says Trump provided no evidence of bone spurs for his “medical deferment” from Vietnam.

Trump allegedly didn’t think Senator John McCain was a “hero” because the Vietnam veteran is a former prisoner of war. Trump also had Cohen handle the negative press around him getting a medical deferment from Vietnam, but allegedly didn’t give Cohen any records of a “bone spur” and said there was no surgery. “You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam,” Trump allegedly told Cohen.

Former adviser Roger Stone allegedly told Trump on speakerphone that WikiLeaks was about to dump emails to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Cohen contradicted statements that Trump was unaware that his longtime adviser Roger Stone was talking to WikiLeaks about a DNC email dump. Per the testimony:

In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone. Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone. Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of “wouldn’t that be great.”

Trump is allegedly a racist who has referred to poorer countries as “shitholes.”

Cohen says Trump is “racist,” courts “white supremacists and bigots,” and once asked Cohen to name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a “shithole,” even though the U.S. was being led by President Barack Obama at the time.

The president would allegedly inflate his assets so that Forbes would rank him among the wealthiest people in the world, then deflate his assets for tax purposes.

“It was my experience that Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes, such as trying to be listed among the wealthiest people in Forbes, and deflated his assets to reduce his real-estate taxes,” Cohen states.

