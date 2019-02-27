Michael Cohen Forced to Answer for His Fake Thirsty Twitter Account

Michael Cohen. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Michael Cohen was testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee when he was asked about an incredibly important topic: The Twitter account @WomenForCohen, the thirsty handle that Cohen himself reportedly paid an IT firm to run.

While taking questions after giving his prepared testimony, Cohen was asked about the Twitter account by Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio. Jordan asked, “You created the fake Twitter account WomenForCohen and paid firms to post tweets like this one: ‘In a world of lies, deception and fraud, we appreciate this honest guy @michaelcohen #tgif #handsome #sexy.’ Was that done to protect the president?”

Jordan asks Cohen about the infamous @WomenForCohen Twitter account. Cohen says it was just meant to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7RxXN2j2ND — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2019

Cohen responded that the account was set up by “a young lady that worked for” the IT firm RedFinch Solutions LLC. He further stated, “During the course of a campaign, which you would know gets somewhat crazy and wild, we were having fun. That’s what it was, sir; it was having fun.” When Jordan asked if it was a “fake Twitter account,” Cohen responded, “That was a real Twitter account. It exists.” Trump’s former lawyer and fixer also reiterated, “It was done by a young lady that works for the firm and, again, sir, we were having fun during a stressful time.”

The Wall Street Journal broke the story of the now-infamous account back in January. They reported at the time that Cohen had hired RedFinch back in 2015 to rig online polls in Trump’s favor — and to create the @WomenForCohen Twitter account to “elevate his profile.” The Twitter account has not posted anything new since December 2016, but thankfully it’s still online, which means gems like this live on:

