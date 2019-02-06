An Instagram-Friendly Pop-up From Michael Kors

Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

Pop-up shops these days are less about buying things and more about creating social-media-friendly spaces. Michael Kors gets it: Last night in New York, the designer unveiled an immersive Instagram-friendly pop-up at Dolby, the tech company and maker of noise-canceling headphones. Dolby’s Soho spot at 477 Broadway is open to the public today only and features photographs of Bella Hadid starring in the new MICHAEL Michael Kors ad campaign shot by David Sims.

The pop-up spans two floors of Dolby’s massive storefront and provides plenty of opportunities to satisfy your #content needs. Upon entering, there’s an “Infinity Space” with a very flattering camera that’ll capture you from all angles, as if you’re starring in your own ad campaign. Another room has surround-sound projections of the ads, while a separate studio includes a trampoline. Downstairs, there’s a branded MK swing and see-saw, in case you prefer to stage your shot there.

Scroll down to see photos from the launch party last night.

Headphones are available to listen to the campaign. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

A surround-sound experience complete with projections. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann at the party. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

Guests at the party. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

The MICHAEL Michael Kors swing. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

Bella Hadid posing in the trampoline studio space. Photo: Kelly Taub/BFA.com, Courtesy of Michael Kors

MICHAEL Michael Kors at Dolby Soho, 477 Broadway; Open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.