Michelle Obama Blesses the Grammys with Her Presence

Alicia Keys and Michelle Obama. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Not even half an hour into the Grammys, the award show has already had one major, genuinely exciting surprise: an unexpected stage appearance from former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Following an incredibly fun performance from Camila Cabello, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage for the first time, where she summoned four powerful women to speak to the night’s theme, the power of music. “Can I bring some of my sisters out here?” Out walked a number of celebrities already seen on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith. And then … there was the former First Lady, over whom everyone in the crowd lost their mind.

After Gaga and Pinkett delivered their short monologues, Obama raised her mic to her mouth, and, in true character, instantly made a Beyoncé reference.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the Southside to the ‘Who Run the World’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everybody here,” Obama said over cheers from the audience. “Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song.”

Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Jada Pinkett Smith surprise the #GRAMMYs crowd by appearing on stage. https://t.co/ZnE2aQS7cH pic.twitter.com/r3LXazHXGI — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 11, 2019

“Is that right ladies?” Obama concluded her speech.

In terms of award-show surprises, very good!