Models at Gucci Cried Synthetic Tears

Photo: Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Gucci

I’m not crying. The models at Gucci were crying. Or were they? At the brand’s fall 2019 runway show yesterday, models walked the runway with an assortment of face accessories. Among them: extra-large bionic ears (Legolas elf ears circa the year 2046), Vanilla Sky–like masks (sheet masks circa the year 2046), and face spikes, as well as exaggerated prosthetic tears created by makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver. Select models got about four tears per eye, made in varying lengths, extending down their cheeks.

The brand’s show notes don’t elaborate on the beauty look, instead talking about wanting to explore the meaning of masks in every form. But given designer Alessandro Michele’s penchant for exploring fashion through history, it could be a reference to the religious phenomenon of weeping Mary (also known to Roman Catholics as Our Lady of Sorrows). On the brand’s Instagram beauty account, Michele simply said, “I like tears because they impart something powerful and emotional.” Maybe tears are indeed the new luxury.

