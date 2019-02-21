Miley Cyrus Says She Got Married for ‘New Age’ Reasons

Miley Cyrus. Photo: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got married in Tennessee in late December, nearly a decade after they first started dating. Now, Cyrus has opened up about their marriage in a new Vanity Fair cover story, insisting that the pair didn’t get married for “old-fashioned” reasons.

Through the years, Cyrus and the younger Hemsworth brother’s relationship was more on than off — they were first together from 2009 to 2013 (and got engaged in that time), and the pair got back together in early 2016. But during their time apart, Cyrus briefly dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, and then was rumored to be dating model Stella Maxwell. She later came out as pansexual.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Cyrus said that while she thinks a lot of couples might get married for “old-fashioned reasons,” she and Hemsworth are not one of them:

“I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned—I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be fucking frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. ”

It’s unclear what, specifically, she meant by this, though she went on to explain in a stream-of-consciousness essay embedded within the profile: “I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it, but that doesn’t make me become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady,’” adding, “PS: Straight women are badass, too.”

She went on to reference Hillary Clinton in explaining why getting married to Hemsworth — after they lost their shared home in the California wildfires last fall — felt right to her. “Like my favorite woman in the world, Hillary Clinton, says: We’re stronger together. That’ll make me get emotional. That’s what she meant by it,” Cyrus said. “Like, who gives a fuck if he’s a guy, if I’m a girl, or if he was a woman — who gives a fuck? We really are stronger together. One is the loneliest number.”

