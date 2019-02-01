Moncler Adds Two New Fashion ‘Geniuses’ to Its Roster

Photo: Courtesy of Moncler

Last winter, Moncler — the Italian puffer coat purveyor founded in 1952 — decided to switch things up a bit.

Instead of following the seasons, which were becoming increasingly unstable both in real life and on the Fashion Week calendar, they decided to launch an ongoing collaborative project with a number of different designers. Called the “House of Genius” for the well-known creative minds under its umbrella, the roster included Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, the fanciful Simone Rocha, menswear designer Craig Green, and Comme des Garçons–adjacent designer Kei Ninomiya.

“The customer is changing,” explained Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini. “For our brand, we wanted to be a step ahead. We’ve changed the way we work. We’ve built a new community.”

On Friday, Moncler announced two more members of its family: the 29-year-old British designer Richard Quinn, and Matthew Williams of 1017 ALYX 9SM. Both have been given full access to the Moncler resources and technologies, as well as the freedom to express their (very different) aesthetics.

“I think we’re completing our design team with two very innovative, charming, of-the-moment names,” said Ruffini. “At the same time, we’re still able to talk with every generation.”

Ruffini described Quinn as a “fantastic creator,” who bases his silhouettes on those of the ’50s and ’60s, adding his own “twists” with custom, very-loud prints.

Alyx, meanwhile, is “a kind-of streetwear project” that’s “more clean and modern,” in Ruffini’s opinion. Williams began his career in fashion collaborating with Virgil Abloh, later working with everyone from Kanye West to Lady Gaga.

The Geniuses’ visions will be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week on February 20 with a mega event, so stay tuned.