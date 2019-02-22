A Salisbury Steak Dinner Walked Down the Runway in Milan

Moschino Fall 2019. Photo: Photo: Getty Images

Once again, designer Jeremy Scott proved he’s fashion’s reigning king of pop.

On Thursday night during Milan Fashion Week, he showed his fall 2019 show for Moschino. It was inspired by America’s favorite game show, The Price Is Right. Curtains opened to reveal a full television set, complete with dishwashers, ovens, and a Ferrari for sale. Supermodels like Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, and Jourdan Dunn played stylish Vanna Whites. If they can’t sell you a car, who can?

In keeping with this theme — Jeremy Scott loves a theme! — the collection included references to household items, with handbags shaped like toothpaste, washing machines, and hand irons. Kaia Gerber wore a dress seemingly made of money. Irina Shayk, meanwhile, was illuminated just like the Price Is Right prize board.

It was a smart play on consumerism, the key word being play in this scenario. You knew Jeremy Scott was having a laugh when a giant kimono shaped like a Salisbury Steak TV dinner walked the runway. On the front were enormous pearls of peas and carrots, plus mashed potatoes on the side. As the model strutted by, her mystery meat train followed.

Finally, the fashion crowd cracked a smile. And off to dinner they went.