Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

A week and a half after Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their engagement in twin Instagram posts, the pop singer and aspiring fashion critic is opening up about how her actor fiancé actually popped the big question. (Spoiler: it was corny as hell, but he gets an A for effort.)

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry spilled details about the engagement beyond those we already knew: that Bloom proposed on Valentine’s Day and gave Perry a giant flower ring (because, well, bloom.) After what sounded like a typical dinner out, Perry thought she and Bloom were going to “see some art,” until they pulled up to a Champagne-stocked helicopter, which Kimmel deemed “very Bachelor.” It was there that Bloom proceeded to ask Perry to marry him.

“The funny part is, we had Champagne in the helicopter and the [engagement-ring] box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say on a note,” Perry said of Bloom. (This does, admittedly, sound cute.)

While Perry was reading Bloom’s love note, she says she overheard someone say that the Champagne had broken and spilled everywhere. Meanwhile, Bloom was “pulling out this box that’s too big for his coat pocket,” ripping the pocket in the process and propelling his elbow into Champagne that had apparently made it into a glass. While Blooms came off as incredibly nervous throughout the proposal, Perry thought it was “very sweet.”

“He did so well,” she said, adding that when they touched down in downtown Los Angeles, she was greeted by her family and friends.

Congrats to Perry, who is truly living a teenage dream.