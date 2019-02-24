Diane Warren Came to the Oscars With a Tiny Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Her Pocket

Diane Warren. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Diane Warren’s Best Original Song nomination for “I’ll Fight” from RBG is the tenth Oscar nod of her career, and each of the previous nine occasions have ended with her going home empty-handed. So Sunday night’s ceremony may have demanded a good luck charm, in this case a tiny figurine of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which she carried in the pocket of her white pantsuit. The pair started their day enjoying a cup of coffee together, and Warren gave her portable friend a bit of air during her red-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest:

Diane Warren has brought a miniature Ruth Bader Ginsberg in her pocket to the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/TCZ2oEiJij — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) February 24, 2019

In the carpet, Warren also discussed her second-most-famous movie song of the year, the sadly not nominated “Why Did You Do That?” from A Star Is Born, which even Warren herself calls “the butt song.” “It’s the most un-Oscars song ever,” she told Seacrest. “It’s a fun pop song, I love writing all kinds of different songs. It wasn’t exactly the one that was going to be [nominated]. Although wouldn’t it be cool …?”