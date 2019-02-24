Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Really … Went for It at the Oscars

We’re far from the shallow now. Photo: Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty Images

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were in a movie together this year, did you know? Ha ha ha. Just kidding. Of course you knew! They have been on a press tour for the past century talking about A Star Is Born, and how much they admire each other, and how there can be 100 people in a room, and maybe 99 of them won’t believe in you, and all you need is one person who does believe in you and that person is Bradley Cooper. Well, tonight, after their century of press, they finally performed “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars, and they really went for it!

For much of the performance Cooper and Gaga share an intense, laser-strength eye contact that seems like it would immediately incinerate anyone who dared pass between them with all of its powerful horniness/love/admiration. But then, toward the end, after Lady Gaga does her “Oh, ha-ah-ah-ah Haaa-ah-ah-ah, haaawaah, ha-ah-ah-aaah,” Cooper goes and sits next to her at the piano, and they do their best impression of the “Cat Person” mouth picture. Then they sing with their eyes closed for a while, and at the very end, Gaga looks up at Cooper like a Disney princess waking up from a curse and laying eyes on her prince.

Is it love? Or is it simply … theater.

a star is born performances are liiiiiiterally the moment at the end of high school RENT productions where the students finally get to sing “seasons of love” and are partially erect about it — monica heisey (@monicaheisey) February 25, 2019

Regardless, all of the eye contact and admiration was clearly worth it — “Shallow” went on to win the Oscar for Best Song. “Bradley: there’s not a single person on the planet that could have sung this song with me but you,” Gaga later said.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.