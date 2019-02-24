The Oscars Should Be All Moms

Michael B. Jordan and mom. Photo: michaelbjordan/Instagram

There was a lot of waffling in the lead-up to the Oscars this year. Would there be a host? Yes, and then no. Would certain awards not be televised? Yes, and then no. Would there be a Best Popular Film category? Yes, and then no. People are increasingly reexamining what they want from an awards show, and while there are a lot of good ideas out there, here is what I think would fix everything: Make the Oscars all moms.

Why? Moms, for the most part are (1) cute, and (2) nice, and (3) when they cry it’s always the best part of the show.

So far, this year’s Oscars has had some great moms. Before even stepping foot on the red carpet, Black Panther star and Extremely Handsome Man Michael B. Jordan made a strong case for the all-moms Oscars by posting a picture on Instagram of himself and his mom, Donna. In the caption, he wrote: “My mama about to make me have to fight somebody she looking so pretty.”

Bradley Cooper, who is nominated for his work directing Lady Gaga and his dog, Charlie, in A Star Is Born, brought his mom as his date, as did Roma star and Best Actress nominee Yalitza Aparicio. Charlize Theron was not nominated for any awards this year, but still brought her mom Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz as her date. They all looked wonderful, and happy, and excited

"I realize that being a teacher and being an actress can be quite similar. We can teach the world through the presentation of this film." ❤️ Yalitza Aparicio is ready to change the world! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/gsVBrtMrLI — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 24, 2019

The best Mom Moment of the evening, however, came when Regina King won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and thanked her mom, Gloria, whom she brought as her date. She cried, and her mom cried, and I cried a lot, and then I watched the clip three more times so I could cry some more. I would really recommend you do the same.

This moment between Regina King and her mom is everything. pic.twitter.com/vJDcM30FTR #Oscars — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 25, 2019

If you still aren’t convinced, think back to this year’s Golden Globes, where Sandra Oh’s proud parents stole the show. That was the best part of the Golden Globes, right? Who knows what next year’s Oscars will look like, but hopefully the Academy will consider my proposal, and think about making it all moms. Maybe some dads, too. And they can bring their kids, the nominees if they want. Something to think about.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.