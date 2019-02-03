Paper Vases, Nest Fragrances Opens a Store, and Custom Suits in Boerum Hill

Cluster
In late January, the made-to-measure-suit company Indochino took over BookCourt’s former storefront, joining Boerum Hill’s start-up center.
1. Deciem: Cold-pressed marula oil ($10); a caffeine solution for under-eye pigmentation and puffiness ($7).
2. Bonobos: Stretchy Italian-wool blazers ($400); dusty-purple polos ($68); chinos in aqua, chestnut, and lavender ($98).
3. Indochino: Khaki chinos ($79); a charcoal merino-wool suit ($369); navy-striped cotton dress shirts ($79).
4. Warby Parker: Clear rectangular Wilkie frames ($95); stainless-steel round lenses ($145); polished-gold aviators ($145).
2x2: Paper Vases
For winter anemones.
Actual paper
Taller: Stromboli paper vase, $22 at octaevo.com.
Shorter: Crinkle Bag vase, $125 at store.moma.org.
Looks like paper
Taller: Papier-mâché vase, $30 at westelm.com.
Shorter: Folded Vase in taupe, $100 at nordic.house.
IRL
Christopher Bruno has opened a space for Rally Rd., his app that lets regular people invest in rare cars (250 Lafayette St.).
“On the app, we take high-value assets like cars and turn them into stocks. The storefront is just about seeing that asset you’re investing in in real life. Right now we have a super-super-rare 1980 Lamborghini Countach up for investments, and we have that same Lambo in the store. The walls around it are covered in information about the car — like that there were only about 100 made, ever. And there are people on hand to talk about the types of investments you can make; some people only put in $50. And we have merch: like red-and-white hoodies ($70) and a Lamborghini-leather-scented candle ($25). So you can smell the car you’ve invested in at home.”
Moving In
Nest Fragrances founder Laura Slatkin on the brand’s first brick-and-mortar (232 Elizabeth St.).
“Each week, the store will have a different smell. First, it’ll be Wild Poppy ($74), which is rose de grasse with apricot and pear. I will not allow the store to have a horrible medley of smells; our diffusers will all have caps. Though I suppose I can’t help it if people are spraying testers all day long.”
Three in One
The We Company has opened Made by We, an available-to-the-public café–slash–market–slash–co-working space, in Flatiron (902 Broadway).
Drink: The Australian coffee shop Bluestone Lane has a café space offering golden lattes ($5), passion-fruit-and-grapefruit sparkling water ($2), and food items like banana toast with almond butter ($6) and coconut quinoa and oat porridge ($11).
Shop: A market stand stocked with products made by WeWork-member-formed companies includes geometric wallets and laptop cases by Dynomighty Design (from $10), stationery by Miks Letterpress ($12), and reusable water bottles by Memobottle ($32).
Work: Ninety-six modern workspace seats available for booking by the minute or day (from $6); six meeting rooms equipped with whiteboards, TVs, and wireless phones (from $50).
Top Five
Kristina Rinaldi has opened Love, Henry, a home-design shop selling natural deodorant, upscale readers, and woven baskets (105 Henry St.).
“Brightland’s olive-oil bottles ($38) could work as vases, they’re that pretty. The oil itself is also incredible; I like to put it on top of ice cream.”
“These natural-color baskets (from $125) are handwoven in Mexico, and make great storage bins. You could put dried flowers in them, produce, toiletries.”
“We get these socks ($16) from Amsterdam, and the colors are so sweet — lilac, yellow, green, baby pink. They’re so great with sneakers.”
“If you have to wear readers, these ($89) are the ones you want. They’re from Caddis; we’re the only ones to distribute them in New York.”
“The woman who makes this broom ($250) — Erin Rouse, from Custodian Studio — is a sculptor, which means it’s as decorative as it is functional.”
*This article appears in the February 4, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!