Paper Vases, Nest Fragrances Opens a Store, and Custom Suits in Boerum Hill

T h r e e i n O n e

The We Company has opened Made by We, an available-to-the-public café–slash–market–slash–co-working space, in Flatiron (902 Broadway).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Drink: The Australian coffee shop Bluestone Lane has a café space offering golden lattes ($5), passion-fruit-and-grapefruit sparkling water ($2), and food items like banana toast with almond butter ($6) and coconut quinoa and oat porridge ($11).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Shop: A market stand stocked with products made by WeWork-member-formed companies includes geometric wallets and laptop cases by Dynomighty Design (from $10), stationery by Miks Letterpress ($12), and reusable water bottles by Memobottle ($32).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors

Work: Ninety-six modern workspace seats available for booking by the minute or day (from $6); six meeting rooms equipped with whiteboards, TVs, and wireless phones (from $50).