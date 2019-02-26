If Your Lower Lashes Are Sparse, Just Draw More On

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lower lashes can be a pain, whether they’re periodically shedding onto your eyeball or not. They’re so thin, so tiny, so sparse. Mascara is an easily available remedy to give them some oomph, but trying to coat those little guys with almost any wand is a Herculean feat of its own.

Thankfully, Dior’s fall 2019 runway offered another accessible option: liner. Try fully leaning into the clumpy, lower-lash mascara look and escalate it a step further by drawing on the thick, black lower lashes you wish you were naturally born with.

“We went for a 60’s mod/Teddy girl inspired graphic eye-look,” Peter Philips, Dior Beauty’s creative and image director, detailed in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post. He described the striking look as “rock style reinterpreted with a bit of a punk feel,” in another.

To create the musically inclined look, he used Dior’s Waterproof Eyeliner Crayon in Trinidad Black on the entire lid and Diorshow Onstage Eyeliner in Matte Black to draw strokes beneath the lower lash line. For the rest of the look, he kept it simple: Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation and a touch of Dior Backstage Glow powder for glowy, natural-looking skin, and the soon-to-be-released Dior Addict Stellar Shine in “Mirage” on the lips (you can see another very good shade on Charlize Theron here). Real eye lashes got coats of Diorshow Pump’n’Volume Mascara in 090.

It’s hard to see beneath those chic, veiled bucket hats everyone wore down the runway, but it appears most models got six to eight liner lashes under each eye. I’m partial to seven because I like odd numbers, but feel free to adjust according to length of your eye and/or how rock and roll you’re feeling today.

