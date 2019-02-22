Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

On Friday, a collection of Florida law enforcement agencies charged Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, with two counts of soliciting prostitution. The football mogul has allegedly been caught on tape engaged in sex acts on two separate occasions at the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Florida — one of ten massage parlors local law enforcement targeted in a six-month sex trafficking investigation.

According to authorities, the couple that owns Orchids of Asia has been trafficking immigrant women, primarily, with customers paying between $59 and $79 for services. Details have not yet been released on how much Kraft paid, and for what, nor had he been arrested at time of publication. Police have, however, issued a warrant for his arrest in Kraft’s home state of Massachusetts.

The Vero Beach Police Department Special Investigations Unit, @PoliceSebastian Criminal Investigations Unit, and @IRCSheriff Vice Unit has been conducting a criminal investigation into multiple massage parlor locations pic.twitter.com/X8SSuuhMuO — Vero Beach Police (@VeroBeachPD) February 19, 2019

According to TCPalm, the police identified eight “major players” who reportedly promised these women visas and paying jobs, instead trapping them in “sexual servitude” at local spas upon their arrival in the country. Six of the ringleaders have been charged while two remain at large. Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey told reporters that many of the women at Orchids of Asia had been brought in by a married couple, owner Yongzhang Yan and Lanyun Ma. Allegedly, most came here from China. TCPalm reports that the women were barred from leaving the parlor premises on their own and, already largely unable to speak English, were “intimidated” into silence.

“Some of them are trying to make a better life for themselves,” Currey said, according to TCPalm. “These people truly are stuck.”

In a statement to CNN, a Patriots representative said: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.