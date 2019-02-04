What Is Going on With Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale?

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. Photo: ROLO/Roger/BACKGRID

Hear that sound off in the distance? It’s the celebrity power couple name generator, gearing up to christen another pairing: Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale. Will they be Pate? Kete? Davidsale? Beckinson? Only time, and a definitive blog post (perhaps this one?) will tell.

On Friday, February 1, the two were photographed leaving the Largo at the Coronet, where the comedian performed a stand-up set. (People reports that he included a joke about Ariana Grande telling the world about the size of his penis in his act, because of course he did.) And given Beckinsale’s presence in the audience officially tips things from “huh, that’s a thing” into “wow, okay, this is serious,” territory, let us dive into this duo’s origin story.

Where did they meet?

It’s hard to say, but they were first seen together at a Golden Globes after-party in February. According to “Page Six,” Davidson ditched his date for the evening — best bro Machine Gun Kelly — to hang with Beckinsale on the outdoor patio. A source told the paper, “They were being very flirty together” at the Netflix party. “Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

And now she’s supporting his stand-up sets?

Yup! E! reports that Beckinsale snuck into the venue via back alley; she then “went straight backstage,” a source said. “Kate rushed inside with her hand over her face. At the end of the show, Pete and Kate left together through the back door. Pete was holding Kate’s hand tight and led her to their waiting car. They were giggling together in the back of the car and having fun.”

During his set, Davidson used material he performed at Tarrytown Music Hall in January. People reports that the set includes a moment in which the comedian says, “I don’t like that [ex-fiancée Ariana Grande] talked all that shit for my penis,” referring to the now-infamous tweet in which she told the world he had a whole 10 inches to work with. “Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.” It’s a move, he says, was “mean … but also genius.”

So are they serious?

If you define “serious” as “willingly enduring someone’s comedy show, and later heading to a hotel with them,” then yes, they are! But a source told Us Weekly, “Kate is into Pete and he’s exactly her type … she likes young guys who make her laugh.”

Yet another source told E! that Kate “has spent some time with him and thinks he’s very funny and charming. It’s definitely not anything intense.”

The duo are far from Instagram official, however, though Beckinsale did respond to a fan who commented, “Dear heavens Kate. Not Pete Davidson” on one of her Instagram photos. “No that’s my mother,” she wrote (the photo was a throwback snapshot of her mom). “Easy mistake.”

And what does Bethenny Frankel think?

Because obviously this is important. The Real Housewife weighed in on Twitter, and upgraded Davidson’s “10 inches” to an appendage that ejaculates diamonds, which, ow?

So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale? So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis? — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 3, 2019

He is probably nice & funny & sensitive which women like. Cute and sweet. And the diamond D doesn’t hurt I reckon. https://t.co/jAypDqg6Y3 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 3, 2019

Okay, but what is their couple name?

I prefer Beckinson, but will also accept Kete.

