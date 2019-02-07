Poems Inspired by Fashion Week: Tom Ford’s Fluffy Hats

Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2019-2020. Photo: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

This New York Fashion Week, the Cut is trying something: responses to a runway item, in the form of a poem.

It would be fun to get into an argument with someone while wearing one of these Tom Ford hats.

I’m in bed, the lights are off

I’m trying to sleep, I can’t. It’s happening again. I’ve checked my phone a dozen times. What does it mean?

Finally the front door opens. I hear him progressing through the house, and then here he is.

Hi, I say, in the dark.

Oh, hi, he says, I didn’t know you were still awake.

I turn on the light. Of course I’m still awake. It’s like 1 a.m. Why didn’t you call?

What are you wearing?

It doesn’t matter, I texted you hours ago.

I thought I — I did text — are you wearing a hat?

Yes, it’s — it’s not a sleeping hat, but I like the way it feels.

Okay.

Does it look weird?

I mean

I don’t care, I love it!