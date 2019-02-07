Poems Inspired by Fashion Week: Tom Ford’s Fluffy Hats

This New York Fashion Week, the Cut is trying something: responses to a runway item, in the form of a poem.
It would be fun to get into an argument with someone while wearing one of these Tom Ford hats.
I’m in bed, the lights are off
I’m trying to sleep, I can’t. It’s happening again. I’ve checked my phone a dozen times. What does it mean?
Finally the front door opens. I hear him progressing through the house, and then here he is.
Hi, I say, in the dark.
Oh, hi, he says, I didn’t know you were still awake.
I turn on the light. Of course I’m still awake. It’s like 1 a.m. Why didn’t you call?
What are you wearing?
It doesn’t matter, I texted you hours ago.
I thought I — I did text — are you wearing a hat?
Yes, it’s — it’s not a sleeping hat, but I like the way it feels.
Okay.
Does it look weird?
I mean
I don’t care, I love it!