Police Have Identified 2 Persons of Interest in Attack on Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett. Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, January 28, two unidentified men attacked Empire actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago, yelling racist and homophobic slurs at him, pouring an unidentified chemical substance on his body, and putting his head in a noose. After the attack, the actor got himself to a hospital, where he was declared “in good condition.” On January 29, the Chicago Police Department released a security-camera image of two “potential persons of interest” who were seen in the area of the attack, which they were investigating as a hate crime.

Now, police say they have identified two persons of interest using “advance technology, interviews with the victim and witnesses and transportation records,” per an email obtained by CBS News. Authorities did not say whether those persons of interest were the same people seen on the security camera footage, nor did they release their names.

“The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives,” Anthony Guglielmi, the chief communications officer for the CPD, wrote on Twitter.

Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicahoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/tmy2jNvww5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019

Important for media reporting: The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives. We remain in communication with the alleged victim. pic.twitter.com/JuH1kYRTYV — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019

On Thursday, February 14, Smollett appeared on Good Morning America. Speaking with Robin Roberts, he said, “I understand how difficult it will be to find them, but we gotta. I still want to believe, with everything that has happened, that there’s something called justice.”

“I will never be the man that this did not happen to,” he said, and added that he hopes his story inspires members of marginalized groups to “learn to be a fighter.”

“I just want young people, young members of the LGBTQ+ community, young black children to know how strong they are,” he added. “To know the power that they hold in their little pinkie.”

