A Trip to the Laundromat With 18 New Yorkers

N i n o G a l l u z z o ( a b o v e )

Graphic Designer

Photo: Molly Matalon. Photographed at Laundry City, Prospect Heights.

Who designed this shirt?

David Rudnick, an English graphic designer. I get crazy looks when I wear it because people just don’t know what the hell it means and the rhetoric is kind of based on “Make America Great Again” but it’s really alluding to the acid-house music genre.

And tell me a little bit about what you’re wearing right now.

I’m wearing pajama pants. Well, my house pants, I guess I’ll call them. And my dad actually used to be a jeweler and he molded my necklace himself. It has his handwriting on the back. He wrote the karat — 14 karat. It’s a Jesus piece.

Is your family religious?

I was baptized Maronite, and I go to church every once in a while. I went to church today. It’s cathartic. Kinda like doing laundry. The gospel was about Joseph, Jesus’ dad. Mary’s husband. And then, like, Mary got impregnated by an angel and Joseph — I didn’t know this — but he was actually going to divorce her and then he had a dream while he was sleeping, an angel came to him and was like, “You’re gonna have a son named Jesus,” and then he woke up, so actually all the depictions of Joseph as a statue are of him sleeping. Kinda nice.