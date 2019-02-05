Even Trump’s Tie Doesn’t Wanna Be At the State of the Union

Donald Trump before making his State of the Union address. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump made a very grandiose entrance to his second State of the Union address on Tuesday. He was met with hearty handshakes and big smiles from overly earnest Republican lawmakers. But something was off: His bright red tie was off-center. About a third of the way down his torso, it stopped covering the buttons on his white shirt. It did not neatly lie in the middle of his suit jacket, nor did it do the job of making Trump’s outfit seem put together.

Rather, the tie abruptly veered off to the side, ducking into the dark folds of his jacket. It seemed like the tie was trying to get away, like even that piece of fabric felt absolutely no enthusiasm about what was about to happen. To many people watching, Trump’s crooked tie served as a perfect metaphor: clearly crooked, and also just annoying to look at.

Is someone going to tell Trump about his tie — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 6, 2019

Sir I cannot hear you over your crooked tie — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 6, 2019

is Trump's tie askew?



or is it...a sQAnon? — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 6, 2019

Wow Trump's tie tonight is almost as crooked as his administration #SOTU — Erica Sackin (@ericajanes) February 6, 2019

This is not the first time Trump’s tie has become the center of the attention. He is notorious for wearing unbelievably long ones, which he thinks are “slimming,” according to Chris Christie. It was also revealed that the president uses scotch tape (sometimes unsuccessfully) to keep his tie on his chest.

At some point, the tie straightened itself out, sometime before he launched into a lengthy diatribe about immigration into the United States, and started shamelessly begging for his border wall. If only other problems in the country could be fixed as quickly as straightening up a tie.