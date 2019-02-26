Prince Harry Is Already Working on His Dad Jokes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: James Whatling/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first royal baby this April, so with the due date rapidly approaching, it’s only fitting that the prince is already working on his dad jokes — as was evident during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent three-day tour of Morocco.

In video shared by the BBC, Prince Harry and Meghan were congratulated on the upcoming royal baby while visiting a school in Asni, Morocco. That’s when, per People, the 34-year-old prince decided to whip out a very dad-esque joke.

Although Meghan simply said “thank you” to the well-wishes, Prince Harry responded by appearing shocked, before turning to Meghan to say, “What, you’re pregnant?” Ever the good sport, Meghan laughed and replied, “Surprise!” And then prince asked, “Is it mine?” (You can watch the delightfully sweet and corny exchange in this BBC video.)

It shouldn’t be any surprise that Prince Harry seems to be a natural with dad humor. He’s already the doting uncle to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three young children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months. Furthermore, we’ve seen Prince Harry with kids a ton of times in official capacities, and he’s always playful and fun with them. Remember his reaction when a little girl started helping herself to his popcorn at the Invictus Games?

We look forward to endless playful moments and dad jokes once his royal baby finally arrives, and are counting down the moments until the kid is old enough to roll their eyes at him.

