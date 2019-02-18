Prince William and Prince Harry Are Reportedly About to Split Their Royal Courts

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. Photo: Paul Grover/Getty Images

It was reported in the fall that Prince William and Prince Harry would be formally splitting their royal courts. The news led to weeks of nonstop tabloid rumors that the two brothers are not as close (as well as extremely tiresome claims their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, did not get along). The rumors, thankfully, seem to have died down since then, and now, the Sunday Times reports that the formal household split is imminent.

According to the Sunday Times, the split of the two courts will be happening in the next few weeks, ahead of the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first royal baby (whose due date is in late April). The split seems well timed, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to move out of their current home at Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate in March. Their (new) office will remain at Kensington Palace.

The official court split (which, in essence, means that the Cambridge and Sussex families, who currently share one office, will soon operate under two different offices) makes sense. The two princes have growing families; Kate and Prince William have three children (Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months), and Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child. Beyond that, Prince William will one day be king while Prince Harry will not, so the Cambridges and Sussexes just naturally have different roles. So, it seems perfectly logical that they should have two separate offices.

The Times’ latest report on the court separation comes on the heels of a hectic couple of weeks for the royals. First, Meghan Markle’s best friends (understandably) came to her defense in People magazine. Then, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr. made his grossest media play yet by releasing private letters. Meghan and Prince Harry’s friend George Clooney then spoke out in her defense as well, which was nice. And through it all, Sussexes and Cambridges went to fancy events, supported important causes, and wore great outfits. Whew.

Given that the Sussexes will soon be welcoming their first child, we hope all these big changes go as un-dramatically as possible, so they can focus on all the excitement of their own royal baby.

