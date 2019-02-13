Here’s Prince William Making Spaghetti

Prince William. Photo: Ian Vogler/Getty Images

Last month, Kate Middleton made pizza with a bunch of young kids (and professed her love of bacon as a topping) at an official visit to a community garden in London. So it’s only fitting that, on Wednesday, her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, helped make spaghetti Bolognese during a royal visit of his own — this time, to the Passage, a charity Princess Diana used to visit with, and which offers food, support, and services to homeless people in London.

The Duke of Cambridge joins volunteers in the kitchen as they prepare spaghetti bolognese for the @PassageCharity lunch service🥕 pic.twitter.com/4gMpczLbnn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019

This wasn’t the prince’s first time at the Passage; Kensington Palace revealed on Wednesday that Will first visited the organization in 1993 with his mother (see a pic of them together here), and made subsequent visits over the year. Also on Wednesday, the palace announced that Prince William is actually the newest royal patron of that organization.

“The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me — about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfill their potential in life,” Prince William said in a statement.

So, on his first official visit as royal patron, Prince William joined a number of volunteers to help out at the Passage — including in the kitchen, where he showed off his culinary chops alongside upwards of ten other volunteers to help prepare and serve spaghetti.

While at the Passage, the future king also met with clients and volunteers of the group’s Home for Good program, which matches up formerly homeless people with local volunteers, who help them settle into their new homes and communities, Kensington Palace notes. Meanwhile, we simply can’t wait to see what culinary skills the royals show off for a good cause next.

