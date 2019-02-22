R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Kelly. Photo: WireImage

R. Kelly is once again officially facing criminal charges for his decades of alleged sexual abuse. He was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago’s Cook County on Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports, and an arrest warrant is expected. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 8. The charges come a day after the New Yorker reported that multiple investigations into Kelly are picking up steam on both the state and federal level. According to longtime Kelly reporter Jim DeRogatis, the Department of Homeland Security is investigating Kelly for human sex trafficking, reportedly looking into whether or not he transported two underage women across state lines. Grand juries are also reportedly being convened in New York and Illinois, and an investigation into Kelly reopened in Georgia. It was previously reported that an attorney for Kelly’s alleged victim turned over new video evidence of Kelly allegedly sexually assaulting a minor to Cook County prosecutors and an indictment was expected.

On Thursday, two more women came forward in New York to accuse Kelly of sexually abusing and harassing them in 1995 when they were both underage; both women said they were speaking with law enforcement. In 2002, Kelly was charged with 21 counts of child pornography but was ultimately acquitted. Kelly’s lawyers did not immediately respond to the Sun-Times’ request for comment on Friday on the new charges but have long maintained Kelly’s innocence.

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.