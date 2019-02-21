R. Kelly Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Two More Underage Women

R. Kelly. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

R. Kelly has been accused of more inappropriate sexual contact with underage women. Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington came forward at a press conference in New York City on Thursday to disclose new allegations of sexual assault and harassment by Kelly. The two women, represented by Gloria Allred, say they attended an R. Kelly and LL Cool J concert at the Baltimore Arena (now Royal Farms Arena) in 1995, when they were both 16 and 15, respectively. They say they were picked from the crowd at an afterparty, where they were allegedly given alcohol and drugs, and invited back to a hotel suite where they were instructed by one of Kelly’s handlers to “pull up [their] dresses.” Kelly then allegedly entered the room with his “penis out and over [the] top of his pants.”

Scaff claims that Kelly “put his hands under my dress” and asked the teens to have a threesome with him, which Washington declined, hiding in the bathroom. “You’re not gonna please me?” he allegedly later asked. Scaff says Kelly then asked her to perform oral sex on him, which she did, and proceeded to have intercourse with her. At the time, Scaff says she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not give consent. (The age of consent in Maryland is 16.) She says the two women never saw him again. According to Allred, both women will be speaking with law enforcement on Thursday.

Kelly is currently under investigation in at least three states, including Georgia, Illinois, and New York. Most recently, new video evidence was presented to Chicago prosecutors showing Kelly allegedly having sex with another minor on tape; an indictment is expected in that case.