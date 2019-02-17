This Is What a Burberry Rave Looks Like

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Burberry is not necessarily the first brand you’d think of when you think of ‘90s club kids, but designer Riccardo Tisci is challenging that. His newest collection for the house, shown today at London Fashion Week, was called tempest and focused on the idea of England being a “country of contrasts.” Translated, that meant a room decorated with cool kids chilling on metal fences while a collection of trench coats and tailored suiting marched past. The thumping hip hop music used to score the collection was all by M.I.A, whom Tisci said, “embodies the raw creativity and individuality at the heart of England.”

The clothes were also full of contrasts. There were puffers and faux fur trim alongside beige skirt suits and lots of the signature Burberry plaid. The guests were divided into two rooms – one with hardwood floors and furnishings and one with the aforementioned scaffolding accoutrements. One prim and proper; one more punk. One for Kate Middletons and one for Vivienne Westwoods. Homages to Britain aside, Tisci also said that this collection was the first that was truly his mark on Burberry. His first collection in September was about this house, this was more about him as a designer and “the first chapter for a new era at Burberry.”

