This Sunscreen Finally Convinced Me to Wear Sunscreen

Photo: Courtesy of Supergoop!

Every time I read an interview with someone who claims that the secret to her great skin is sunscreen, I make this exact face. Something about being constantly reminded to wear sunscreen feels so deeply annoying to me. From this place of incredible maturity, I decided to try the Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40.

My reluctance regarding sunscreen probably comes from my stubborn inner toddler and/or Aries rising sign — I have a strong streak of don’t tell me what to do. I know that the SPF 15 in my tinted moisturizer is not cutting it, but I’ve never felt particularly compelled to do anything about it. The only other times I tried incorporating sunscreen into my morning routine, I was left with a weirdly thick sheen that made my face greasy and wouldn’t go away. Supergoop!’s Superscreen Daily Moisturizer leaves no such residue, and I am deeply in love with it.

First off, the container is cute, which, much like a forkful of broccoli masquerading as an airplane, got me interested. Dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30, so this moisturizer plus SPF 40 checks off two boxes in one product (sorry, SPF 15 tinted moisturizer). The texture of the moisturizer is very smooth, although a little bit heavier than what I was expecting. I dabbed some on my fingers and wondered if it would be too thick on my skin, but it’s not. It went on easily and absorbed quickly, leaving only the slightest sheen.

Combining a moisturizer and a healthy dose of SPF 40 into one cosmetic step is easy and effective, even for whiners and heel-draggers like me. I’ve now been using this every morning for over a month, and I feel like it has already helped my skin immensely, especially by minimizing the redness that used to flare up around the sides and base of my nose. I walk to work, so I’m constantly being bombarded by the elements, and I truly believe Superscreen has been protecting my skin from everything harmful around it — most notably my egregiously lax attitude about sunscreen.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

