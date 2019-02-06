First Up at Fashion Week, an All-Out ’80s Prom

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for JNSQ Wines

Eighties nostalgia has been showing up throughout Fashion Week for years now, but Rodarte, kicking off the fall/winter 2019 season, took the influence and ran with it. Who wants to bet Gaga wears one of these?

Rodarte showed in Los Angeles for the first time in the brand’s history, in a sun-drenched botanical garden. The rain — which continued through their last show — stopped just in time. Diane Keaton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, and Brie Larson attended, making for a star-studded front row. The clothes were inspired by the ’30s and ’40s, but it read like ’80s prom meets Valentines Day meets a rave. Giant bows (seriously, see below), oversize shoulders, heart embroidery, neon colors, and red glitter eye makeup exemplified this unique mash up. However, the Golden Age of Hollywood inspiration is seen in the palazzo pants, headdresses, and floral dresses (especially the opening look, which someone should really get married in).

The final few looks really drove the Heathers vibe home. The trio of three dresses, in pink, coral, and cobalt blue, got increasingly larger. All had corresponding headdresses, but on the finale blue dress you almost didn’t notice it. It got lost in the sea of cobalt waves. Like any good prom, the show’s after-party involved cheeseburgers. Unlike most proms, it also had vegan lentil ceviche. Righteous.

