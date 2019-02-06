My Inner 4-Year-Old Loves This Makeup Look

Lots of glitter everywhere! Photo: Getty Images

How much glitter is too much glitter? If you are either 5 years old, or a makeup artist, you might be moved to quote Cady Heron: The limit does not exist.

Yesterday, Rodarte staged its fall/winter 2019 fashion show at the Huntington Library in Pasadena, California; as Vogue notes, the collection was inspired by Hollywood stars from the 1930s. To that end, the beauty team — including James Kaliardos for Nars Cosmetics, hairstylist Odile Gilbert, and nail artist Steph Stone using Morgan Taylor nail polish — upped the ante with technicolor lips and eyes, and plenty of flower crowns.

In a press release, Kaliardos explained, “The makeup for this show was inspired by the vibrant glitter from classic Hollywood musicals.” His team used NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, Radiant Creamy Concealer, and Soft Velvet Loose Powder as a base for three different, very shiny looks: a “red” look, a “berry” look, and a “pink” look. There was also an aptly named “clean” look with no glitter.

Rodarte fall/winter 2019. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for JNSQ Wines

The “red” look employed the Powermatte Lip Pigment in “Don’t Stop,” which artists applied to models’ eyes and lips with a hefty dose of red glitter, while the “pink” look used NARS Audacious Lipstick in “Claudia” as well as matching pink glitter. Every model was also treated with the brand’s Mosaic Blush in “Fireclay;” models wearing the “clean” look also wore it on their lids.

For the models’ hair, Vogue reports that Gilbert’s team used a curling iron and dry texture spray to create cloudlike waves. Some models wore halos of lifelike butterflies in their hair; others walked the runway with oversize bows, tropical flowers, and big barrettes.

The final look was reminiscent of a maximalist Barbie Princess, or otherwise what your childhood self would consider to be an appropriate makeup look for any and every situation. And why can’t it be?

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.