A New York Icon Celebrates Its New Face-lift

The Saks Main floor. Photo: Justin Bridges/Courtesy of Saks

The hottest 152-year-old in Manhattan just got a face-lift. And it looks good. Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated the latest stage of its renovation last night on the ground-level accessories and handbags floor. Along the perimeter are vignettes for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, and the center is filled with shelves for brands like The Row and Off-White. At the party, hosted by Lupita Nyong’o, Saks president Marc Metrick, and Carine Roitfeld, guests were allowed to walk around the accessories while carrying flutes filled with Champagne or peach-colored cocktails — a little precarious, but kind of a dream for anyone who grew up loving Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The new floor is colorful. The escalators, which are in the center of the spacious room and lead up to the (also newly redesigned) beauty area, feature panels of iridescent colors. The holographic panels, terrazzo flooring, and glass-and-chrome cases give the space an almost-futuristic feel — a far cry from a stuffy department store. And of course, they’re Instagram-friendly; we saw several groups of friends riding up and down the escalators, anxious to get a perfectly-timed photo and/or Boomerang.

Halsey took the stage halfway through the party. She started off by singing “Closer,” joking with the audience that she knew the song was played a bit too much when it first came out. She finished her set with “Without Me,” and dedicated it to anyone in the audience who was recently single.

Meanwhile, guests flitted in and out of a special room in the corner that housed nothing but caviar. Champagne, caviar, and “Closer.” What more could you want to celebrate a reinvigorated classic?

Halsey. Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com