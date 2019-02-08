Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.
The sales bins have been good this week, with lots of nice wintry things to get from Sorel, Hunter, and Patagonia, plus a great assortment of
bathroom things like bath towels, shower curtains, and bath rugs from the likes of Kate Spade and Martha Stewart. Oh, and did we mention that the new Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s been in months? All that plus Isabel Marant, Acne, Longchamp, and Eberjey.
Farrow Mercy Checked Kimono Blazer
$70
at Need Supply Co.
This cropped kimono blazer just says “cool aunt” to us.
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
$148
at Coach
A simple ankle bootie that gets taken a notch up in a silvery metallic — perfect for wearing with simple black jeans.
Kindle Paperwhite
$100
at Amazon
The brand-new Paperwhite that came out at the end of last year is getting its biggest discount since Black Friday — it’s thinner than the previous model and even waterproof, too.
Kate Spade Harbour Stripe Shower Curtain
$22
at Macy’s
Kate Spade Deco Dot Cotton Bath Rug
$16
at Macy’s
We love how irregular the circles on this polka-dotted bath rug are.
Martha Stewart Cotton Dot Spa Fashion Bath Towel
$8
at Macy’s
Even more dots! This time on a plush Martha Stewart
bath towel.
Villeroy & Boch Flatware New Wave 64 Piece Set
$225
at Macy’s
An extremely sophisticated (and highly discounted) set of
flatware for 12 people, plus a meat fork, pierced serving spoon, vegetable spoon, and gravy ladle.
Dansk Haldan Serving Bowl
$22
at Macy’s
This dishwasher-safe serving bowl is nine inches across and has a lovely color that we’re choosing to call “smoke.”
Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Hobo
$140
at Nordstrom Rack
A nifty over-the-shoulder version of the classic Longchamp Le Pliage bag in unmistakable mint green.
Rachel Comey Ante Fanny Pack
$163
at Shopbop
The fabric on this fanny pack is calf hair; we love how streamlined and unbulky it is.
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Maxi Full Snap Sweatshirt
$105
at Shopbop
A nice layering piece for wearing on the weekend — or to gift the
cool teen in your life.
Patagonia Black Hole 25 Liter Backpack
$90
at Nordstrom
A genuinely cool
backpack that fits a lot of stuff and isn’t nearly as expensive as it usually is.
Patagonia Wind & Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket
$67
at Nordstrom
Speaking of Patagonia, we very much dig the slanted pockets at the stomach, brass buttons, and contrast collar on this shacket.
Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Rose 12-Month Planner
$10
at Anthropologie
Because you may not have gotten it all together yet and likely need a
planner to plan things like buying a planner before February.
Floreat Dolores Sleep Pants
$30
at Anthropologie
Adorable sleep pants we think would make great anytime pants.
Eberjey Leonor Collar Robe
$67
at Journelle
The length on the sleeves and hem of this Eberjey
robe is just excellent.
Sealand Choob Large Duffle Bag
$119
at Matches Fashion
This
duffel bag is handmade of old sail canvas (“upcycling” they call it) in Cape Town.
Céline Rectangular Sunglasses
$100
at Saks Off 5th
Flattering-on-all-faces sunglasses that they’re practically giving away.
Art and Cook Checkered Thermos
$11
at Saks Off 5th
We had not heard of Art and Cook but we definitely sat up when we saw this Buffalo plaid
thermos.
John Robshaw Totem Wash Cloth
$9
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Did someone say John Robshaw? A very nice
washcloth that your face will appreciate in one of the designer’s signature prints.
Sesame Street Letter Throw Pillow
$17
at Crate and Barrel
We think a lot of the
Sesame Street collection at Crate and Barrel is quite fantastic, but are especially partial to the normalish things that just have Muppet-esque eyes on them.
Christina Lundsteen Stripe Bolster Pillow
$30
at West Elm
A very festive pillow for your neck while reading or something to be used as an armrest.
Everyday Objects Safety Pin
$5
at West Elm
A six-and-a-half-inch safety pin, because why the heck not!
J.W. Anderson University Print Pullover Hoodie
$126
at Need Supply Co.
A very handsome and collegiate-looking hoodie from fancy designer J.W. Anderson.
Arc’Teryx Cerium Lightweight Vest
$174
at East Dane
Quite the excellent layering piece for anyone who wants warmth under a nice coat without the extra bulk.
Finisterre Branek Men’s Crew
$100
at Huckberry
We love the speckly quality on this sweater’s material and it’s slightly mock-neck (a mock-mock-neck?) collar.
Manastash Polartec Trainer Jacket
$240
at Urban Outfitters
A cozy mustard coat he’ll want to wear every day.
Hunter Boots Original Women’s Snow Quilted Boots
$179
at Shopbop
Heavy-duty
snow boots with an unusual quilted fabric that’s like a little outfit for your ankles.
Sorel Out ‘N Suede Boot
$60
at Urban Outfitters
Speaking of ankle fashion, these look incredibly stylish and extremely cozy.
Isabel Marant Gold-tone Beaded Necklace
$58
at The Outnet
Put this on with a tank top and you’ve practically got an entire outfit.
Acne Studios Remy S Mouliné Ribbed Degradé Cotton-blend Scarf
$145
at The Outnet
The gradual transition from the deep green to the beige on this scarf is so unusual and rich-looking.
SNOO Smart Sleeper Rental
$149
at Happiest Baby
Were you taken with the idea of the
SNOO smart sleeper (which rocks baby to sleep) but turned off by the price? Well, now you can rent it, and for cheaper, too.
