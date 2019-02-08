friday sales

32 Things on Sale You'll Actually Want to Buy: From Céline to Champion

Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

The Strategist

The sales bins have been good this week, with lots of nice wintry things to get from Sorel, Hunter, and Patagonia, plus a great assortment of bathroom things like bath towels, shower curtains, and bath rugs from the likes of Kate Spade and Martha Stewart. Oh, and did we mention that the new Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s been in months? All that plus Isabel Marant, Acne, Longchamp, and Eberjey.

Farrow Mercy Checked Kimono Blazer
Farrow Mercy Checked Kimono Blazer
$70 at Need Supply Co.
$70 (was $124, now 44% off)

This cropped kimono blazer just says “cool aunt” to us.

$70 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie
$148 at Coach
$148 (was $295, now 50% off)

A simple ankle bootie that gets taken a notch up in a silvery metallic — perfect for wearing with simple black jeans.

$148 at Coach
Buy
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
$100 at Amazon
$100 (was $130, now 23% off)

The brand-new Paperwhite that came out at the end of last year is getting its biggest discount since Black Friday — it’s thinner than the previous model and even waterproof, too.

$100 at Amazon
Buy
Kate Spade Harbour Stripe Shower Curtain
Kate Spade Harbour Stripe Shower Curtain
$22 at Macy’s
$22 (was $50, now 56% off)

A very tasteful (but not at all boring) stripy shower curtain.

$22 at Macy’s
Buy
Kate Spade Deco Dot Cotton Bath Rug
Kate Spade Deco Dot Cotton Bath Rug
$16 at Macy’s
$16 (was $38, now 58% off)

We love how irregular the circles on this polka-dotted bath rug are.

$16 at Macy’s
Buy
Martha Stewart Cotton Dot Spa Fashion Bath Towel
Martha Stewart Cotton Dot Spa Fashion Bath Towel
$8 at Macy’s
$8 (was $20, now 60% off)

Even more dots! This time on a plush Martha Stewart bath towel.

$8 at Macy’s
Buy
Villeroy & Boch Flatware New Wave 64 Piece Set
Villeroy & Boch Flatware New Wave 64 Piece Set
$225 at Macy’s
$225 (was $600, now 63% off)

An extremely sophisticated (and highly discounted) set of flatware for 12 people, plus a meat fork, pierced serving spoon, vegetable spoon, and gravy ladle.

$225 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: HOME
Dansk Haldan Serving Bowl
Dansk Haldan Serving Bowl
$22 at Macy’s
$22 (was $50, now 56% off)

This dishwasher-safe serving bowl is nine inches across and has a lovely color that we’re choosing to call “smoke.”

$22 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: HOME
Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Hobo
Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Hobo
$140 at Nordstrom Rack
$140 (was $225, now 38% off)

A nifty over-the-shoulder version of the classic Longchamp Le Pliage bag in unmistakable mint green.

$140 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Rachel Comey Ante Fanny Pack
Rachel Comey Ante Fanny Pack
$163 at Shopbop
$163 (was $325, now 50% off)

The fabric on this fanny pack is calf hair; we love how streamlined and unbulky it is.

$163 at Shopbop
Buy
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Maxi Full Snap Sweatshirt
Champion Premium Reverse Weave Maxi Full Snap Sweatshirt
$105 at Shopbop
$105 (was $150, now 30% off)

A nice layering piece for wearing on the weekend — or to gift the cool teen in your life.

$105 at Shopbop
Buy
Patagonia Black Hole 25 Liter Backpack
Patagonia Black Hole 25 Liter Backpack
$90 at Nordstrom
$90 (was $129, now 30% off)

A genuinely cool backpack that fits a lot of stuff and isn’t nearly as expensive as it usually is.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy
Patagonia Wind & Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Wind & Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket
$67 at Nordstrom
$67 (was $89, now 25% off)

Speaking of Patagonia, we very much dig the slanted pockets at the stomach, brass buttons, and contrast collar on this shacket.

$67 at Nordstrom
Buy
Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Rose 12-Month Planner
Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Rose 12-Month Planner
$10 at Anthropologie
$10 (was $14, now 29% off)

Because you may not have gotten it all together yet and likely need a planner to plan things like buying a planner before February.

$10 at Anthropologie
Buy
Floreat Dolores Sleep Pants
Floreat Dolores Sleep Pants
$30 at Anthropologie
$30 (was $58, now 48% off)

Adorable sleep pants we think would make great anytime pants.

$30 at Anthropologie
Buy
Eberjey Leonor Collar Robe
Eberjey Leonor Collar Robe
$67 at Journelle
$67 (was $111, now 40% off)

The length on the sleeves and hem of this Eberjey robe is just excellent.

$67 at Journelle
Buy
Sealand Choob Large Duffle Bag
Sealand Choob Large Duffle Bag
$119 at Matches Fashion
$119 (was $170, now 30% off)

This duffel bag is handmade of old sail canvas (“upcycling” they call it) in Cape Town.

$119 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Céline Rectangular Sunglasses
Céline Rectangular Sunglasses
$100 at Saks Off 5th
$100 (was $395, now 75% off)

Flattering-on-all-faces sunglasses that they’re practically giving away.

$100 at Saks Off 5th
Buy
Art and Cook Checkered Thermos
Art and Cook Checkered Thermos
$11 at Saks Off 5th
$11 (was $25, now 56% off)

We had not heard of Art and Cook but we definitely sat up when we saw this Buffalo plaid thermos.

$11 at Saks Off 5th
Buy
John Robshaw Totem Wash Cloth
John Robshaw Totem Wash Cloth
$9 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$9 (was $18, now 50% off)

Did someone say John Robshaw? A very nice washcloth that your face will appreciate in one of the designer’s signature prints.

$9 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Sesame Street Letter Throw Pillow
Sesame Street Letter Throw Pillow
$17 at Crate and Barrel
$17 (was $29, now 41% off)

We think a lot of the Sesame Street collection at Crate and Barrel is quite fantastic, but are especially partial to the normalish things that just have Muppet-esque eyes on them.

$17 at Crate and Barrel
Buy
Christina Lundsteen Stripe Bolster Pillow
Christina Lundsteen Stripe Bolster Pillow
$30 at West Elm
$30 (was $49, now 39% off)

A very festive pillow for your neck while reading or something to be used as an armrest.

$30 at West Elm
Buy
Everyday Objects Safety Pin
Everyday Objects Safety Pin
$5 at West Elm
$5 (was $24, now 79% off)

A six-and-a-half-inch safety pin, because why the heck not!

$5 at West Elm
Buy
J.W. Anderson University Print Pullover Hoodie
J.W. Anderson University Print Pullover Hoodie
$126 at Need Supply Co.
$126 (was $370, now 66% off)

A very handsome and collegiate-looking hoodie from fancy designer J.W. Anderson.

$126 at Need Supply Co.
Buy
Arc’Teryx Cerium Lightweight Vest
Arc’Teryx Cerium Lightweight Vest
$174 at East Dane
$174 (was $249, now 30% off)

Quite the excellent layering piece for anyone who wants warmth under a nice coat without the extra bulk.

$174 at East Dane
Buy
Finisterre Branek Men’s Crew
Finisterre Branek Men’s Crew
$100 at Huckberry
$100 (was $155, now 35% off)

We love the speckly quality on this sweater’s material and it’s slightly mock-neck (a mock-mock-neck?) collar.

$100 at Huckberry
Buy
Manastash Polartec Trainer Jacket
Manastash Polartec Trainer Jacket
$240 at Urban Outfitters
$240 (was $400, now 40% off)

A cozy mustard coat he’ll want to wear every day.

$240 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Hunter Boots Original Women’s Snow Quilted Boots
Hunter Boots Original Women’s Snow Quilted Boots
$179 at Shopbop
$179 (was $255, now 30% off)

Heavy-duty snow boots with an unusual quilted fabric that’s like a little outfit for your ankles.

$179 at Shopbop
Buy
Sorel Out ‘N Suede Boot
Sorel Out ‘N Suede Boot
$60 at Urban Outfitters
$60 (was $90, now 33% off)

Speaking of ankle fashion, these look incredibly stylish and extremely cozy.

$60 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Isabel Marant Gold-tone Beaded Necklace
Isabel Marant Gold-tone Beaded Necklace
$58 at The Outnet
$58 (was $140, now 59% off)

Put this on with a tank top and you’ve practically got an entire outfit.

$58 at The Outnet
Buy
Acne Studios Remy S Mouliné Ribbed Degradé Cotton-blend Scarf
Acne Studios Remy S Mouliné Ribbed Degradé Cotton-blend Scarf
$145 at The Outnet
$145 (was $290, now 50% off)

The gradual transition from the deep green to the beige on this scarf is so unusual and rich-looking.

$145 at The Outnet
Buy
SNOO Smart Sleeper Rental
SNOO Smart Sleeper Rental
$149 at Happiest Baby
$149 (was $194, now 23% off)

Were you taken with the idea of the SNOO smart sleeper (which rocks baby to sleep) but turned off by the price? Well, now you can rent it, and for cheaper, too.

$149 at Happiest Baby
Buy

