Photo: Courtesy of the retailers.

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

The sales bins have been good this week, with lots of nice wintry things to get from Sorel, Hunter, and Patagonia, plus a great assortment of bathroom things like bath towels, shower curtains, and bath rugs from the likes of Kate Spade and Martha Stewart. Oh, and did we mention that the new Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s been in months? All that plus Isabel Marant, Acne, Longchamp, and Eberjey.

$70 at Need Supply Co. Farrow Mercy Checked Kimono Blazer $70 (was $124, now 44% off) This cropped kimono blazer just says “cool aunt” to us. $70 at Need Supply Co. Buy

$148 at Coach Coach Juliet Ankle Bootie $148 (was $295, now 50% off) A simple ankle bootie that gets taken a notch up in a silvery metallic — perfect for wearing with simple black jeans. $148 at Coach Buy

$100 at Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $100 (was $130, now 23% off) The brand-new Paperwhite that came out at the end of last year is getting its biggest discount since Black Friday — it’s thinner than the previous model and even waterproof, too. $100 at Amazon Buy

$16 at Macy’s Kate Spade Deco Dot Cotton Bath Rug $16 (was $38, now 58% off) We love how irregular the circles on this polka-dotted bath rug are. $16 at Macy’s Buy

$8 at Macy’s Martha Stewart Cotton Dot Spa Fashion Bath Towel $8 (was $20, now 60% off) Even more dots! This time on a plush Martha Stewart bath towel. $8 at Macy’s Buy

$225 at Macy’s Villeroy & Boch Flatware New Wave 64 Piece Set $225 (was $600, now 63% off) An extremely sophisticated (and highly discounted) set of flatware for 12 people, plus a meat fork, pierced serving spoon, vegetable spoon, and gravy ladle. $225 at Macy’s Buy with code: HOME

$22 at Macy’s Dansk Haldan Serving Bowl $22 (was $50, now 56% off) This dishwasher-safe serving bowl is nine inches across and has a lovely color that we’re choosing to call “smoke.” $22 at Macy’s Buy with code: HOME

$140 at Nordstrom Rack Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Hobo $140 (was $225, now 38% off) A nifty over-the-shoulder version of the classic Longchamp Le Pliage bag in unmistakable mint green. $140 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$163 at Shopbop Rachel Comey Ante Fanny Pack $163 (was $325, now 50% off) The fabric on this fanny pack is calf hair; we love how streamlined and unbulky it is. $163 at Shopbop Buy

$105 at Shopbop Champion Premium Reverse Weave Maxi Full Snap Sweatshirt $105 (was $150, now 30% off) A nice layering piece for wearing on the weekend — or to gift the cool teen in your life. $105 at Shopbop Buy

$90 at Nordstrom Patagonia Black Hole 25 Liter Backpack $90 (was $129, now 30% off) A genuinely cool backpack that fits a lot of stuff and isn’t nearly as expensive as it usually is. $90 at Nordstrom Buy

$67 at Nordstrom Patagonia Wind & Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket $67 (was $89, now 25% off) Speaking of Patagonia, we very much dig the slanted pockets at the stomach, brass buttons, and contrast collar on this shacket. $67 at Nordstrom Buy

$10 at Anthropologie Rifle Paper Co. Juliet Rose 12-Month Planner $10 (was $14, now 29% off) Because you may not have gotten it all together yet and likely need a planner to plan things like buying a planner before February. $10 at Anthropologie Buy

$30 at Anthropologie Floreat Dolores Sleep Pants $30 (was $58, now 48% off) Adorable sleep pants we think would make great anytime pants. $30 at Anthropologie Buy

$67 at Journelle Eberjey Leonor Collar Robe $67 (was $111, now 40% off) The length on the sleeves and hem of this Eberjey robe is just excellent. $67 at Journelle Buy

$119 at Matches Fashion Sealand Choob Large Duffle Bag $119 (was $170, now 30% off) This duffel bag is handmade of old sail canvas (“upcycling” they call it) in Cape Town. $119 at Matches Fashion Buy

$11 at Saks Off 5th Art and Cook Checkered Thermos $11 (was $25, now 56% off) We had not heard of Art and Cook but we definitely sat up when we saw this Buffalo plaid thermos. $11 at Saks Off 5th Buy

$9 at Saks Fifth Avenue John Robshaw Totem Wash Cloth $9 (was $18, now 50% off) Did someone say John Robshaw? A very nice washcloth that your face will appreciate in one of the designer’s signature prints. $9 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$17 at Crate and Barrel Sesame Street Letter Throw Pillow $17 (was $29, now 41% off) We think a lot of the Sesame Street collection at Crate and Barrel is quite fantastic, but are especially partial to the normalish things that just have Muppet-esque eyes on them. $17 at Crate and Barrel Buy

$30 at West Elm Christina Lundsteen Stripe Bolster Pillow $30 (was $49, now 39% off) A very festive pillow for your neck while reading or something to be used as an armrest. $30 at West Elm Buy

$5 at West Elm Everyday Objects Safety Pin $5 (was $24, now 79% off) A six-and-a-half-inch safety pin, because why the heck not! $5 at West Elm Buy

$126 at Need Supply Co. J.W. Anderson University Print Pullover Hoodie $126 (was $370, now 66% off) A very handsome and collegiate-looking hoodie from fancy designer J.W. Anderson. $126 at Need Supply Co. Buy

$174 at East Dane Arc’Teryx Cerium Lightweight Vest $174 (was $249, now 30% off) Quite the excellent layering piece for anyone who wants warmth under a nice coat without the extra bulk. $174 at East Dane Buy

$100 at Huckberry Finisterre Branek Men’s Crew $100 (was $155, now 35% off) We love the speckly quality on this sweater’s material and it’s slightly mock-neck (a mock-mock-neck?) collar. $100 at Huckberry Buy

$240 at Urban Outfitters Manastash Polartec Trainer Jacket $240 (was $400, now 40% off) A cozy mustard coat he’ll want to wear every day. $240 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$179 at Shopbop Hunter Boots Original Women’s Snow Quilted Boots $179 (was $255, now 30% off) Heavy-duty snow boots with an unusual quilted fabric that’s like a little outfit for your ankles. $179 at Shopbop Buy

$60 at Urban Outfitters Sorel Out ‘N Suede Boot $60 (was $90, now 33% off) Speaking of ankle fashion, these look incredibly stylish and extremely cozy. $60 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$58 at The Outnet Isabel Marant Gold-tone Beaded Necklace $58 (was $140, now 59% off) Put this on with a tank top and you’ve practically got an entire outfit. $58 at The Outnet Buy

$145 at The Outnet Acne Studios Remy S Mouliné Ribbed Degradé Cotton-blend Scarf $145 (was $290, now 50% off) The gradual transition from the deep green to the beige on this scarf is so unusual and rich-looking. $145 at The Outnet Buy

$149 at Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper Rental $149 (was $194, now 23% off) Were you taken with the idea of the SNOO smart sleeper (which rocks baby to sleep) but turned off by the price? Well, now you can rent it, and for cheaper, too. $149 at Happiest Baby Buy

