30 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Adidas

Photo: courtesy of the retailers
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
This week’s journey into the
sales sections unearthed a ton of cold-weather gear including a $58 Isabel Marant hat, a bold Adidas scarf, a bright-red puffer from Sam, and an Acne hat for your five-year-old.
Mango Pin Stripe Button Front Tailored Coat
$80
at Asos
There’s something very elegant (with a little bit of edge) about this pin-striped wool coat from Mango.
Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Scarf In Blue
$18
at Asos
A bold statement-scarf from Adidas.
Sam Edelman Beaded Haden Tote Bag
$30
at Anthropologie
A beaded tote from Sam Edelman that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price.
Coach Bowery Chelsea Bootie
$163
at Coach
If you’ve always wanted a pair of leopard print
chelsea boots … the time is now.
Which We Want Gaby Brushed Fleece Sweatshirt in Mustard
$35
at Need Supply
This fleecy sweatshirt from Which We Want comes in a very pleasing shade of millennial mustard.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Debossed Leather Cardholder
$99
at Matches Fashion
A very good
Valentine’s Day gift for a fellow: This Italian-made Calvin Klein 205W39NYC brown leather cardholder. Apparently the blue smudge effect is meant to make the leather look like it’s been in contact with denim.
Penfield Equinox Puffer Coat in Silver Cloud
$177
at Need Supply
Vault by Vans Inside Out OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneaker in Checkerboard
$39
at Need Supply
It’s business on the outside, party on the inside with these “Inside Out” Vans.
SK-II 3-Piece Pitera Welcome Set
$94
at Macy’s
Same deal with this SK-II boxed set, which is an excellent deal. It includes a bottle of
Rio–beloved, glow-inducing Facial Treatment Essence (which normally retails for $99 on its own), plus some facial Treatment Clear Lotion and R.N.A. Eye Cream.
The North Face Tamburello Insulated Ski Jacket
$84
at Macy’s
This water- and wind-resistant North Face
ski jacket is made with “Heatseeker insulation” that’s meant to be both breathable and warm.
Isabel Marant Halden Knit Pom-Pom Ski Beanie
$58
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Sporty, logo-forward wool hats are having a bit of a time right now (see
this one from Patagonia, for instance). This one from Isabel Marant is both bold and understated at once.
Field Cast Iron Skillet, Factory Second, 10 1/4”
$85
at Field Company
Field Company, which is basically Everlane but for cast-iron skillets, is having a “factory sale,” with ever-so-slightly damaged goods on sale at 30 percent off.
Céline 47MM Square Sunglasses
$120
at Saks Off Fifth
Some “Old Céline” sunglasses.
A.P.C. Diana Keyhole Blouse
$63
at Saks Off Fifth
The keyhole closure in the back lends this black A.P.C. some real daintiness.
Prada Textured Leather Card Holder
$200
at Saks Off Fifth
Sam Outerwear Andi Jacket
$294
at Bandier
If you are going to spend the next few months freezing and miserable, might as well do so in a cherry-red puffer from Sam.
Mercury Row Wysocki 1-Light Armed Sconce
$50
at Wayfair
Wayfair is having a big lighting sale at the moment. This simple sconce would look great above the bed or the bathroom sink.
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack
$188
at Diane von Furstenberg
A bold and bright backpack from DVF.
Quoddy Bowhunter Boot
$247
at Huckberry
These Quoddy moc-toe boots are hand-sewn in Maine and feature “Grizzly Peanut” leather uppers which are meant to “break in and age handsomely.”
Karhu Synchron Classic
$66
at Huckberry
Karhu, which is pretty much the New Balance of Finland, is known for its signature forefoot shoelaces, which allow for a snugger fit.
Tenfold New York Matte Black Round Mirror with Matte Nickel Stand
$96
at The Line
A nickel-plated brass table mirror that really feels like a work of art, courtesy of Tenfold New York.
Self-Portrait Ruffle-Trimmed Pleated Dress
$172
at Matches Fashion
A festive party dress if we’ve ever seen one, from cult-y British dress line Self-Portrait.
Self-Portrait Asymmetric Striped Satin Dress
$126
at Matches Fashion
Another, slightly more “directional” offering from Self-Portrait.
Frame Le Nouveau Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans
$115
at Matches Fashion
A pair of black Frame jeans that feature flattering stitched seams down the front.
Thom Browne Cotton-Piqué Socks
$45
at Mr Porter
Some “starter” Thom Browne.
Sorel Joan Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
$70
at Nordstrom Rack
These Sorel
rain boots have a breathable mesh lining so your footies don’t overheat. (They’re available in black, too.)
Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp - Alpine White
$135
at Shop Horne
Anglepoise, makers of what many consider to be the premiere
task lamp, rarely goes on sale: This classic white Type 75 lamp is on sale at Shop Horne’s “ outlet.”
Photo: Steve Betts
Baby Boden Checked Flannel All-In-One
$15
at Boden
A cozy flannel onesie from Baby Boden with a delicious Peter Pan collar.
Learning Resources New Sprouts Healthy Snack Set
$11
at Nordstrom
Another one for the kiddos: an array of soft, pretend healthy snacks, including a delightful mini-stack of cucumbers.
Acne Studios Mini Pansy Wool Beanie
$36
at Barneys
$36 is not an
insane price to pay for an Acne hat for your 5-year-old.
GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER
Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts.
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Notice
and to receive email correspondence from us.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments , rolling luggage , pillows for side sleepers , natural anxiety remedies , and bath towels . We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.