friday sales

30 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Adidas

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailers

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week’s journey into the sales sections unearthed a ton of cold-weather gear including a $58 Isabel Marant hat, a bold Adidas scarf, a bright-red puffer from Sam, and an Acne hat for your five-year-old.

Mango Pin Stripe Button Front Tailored Coat
Mango Pin Stripe Button Front Tailored Coat
$80 at Asos
$80 (was $200, now 60% off)

There’s something very elegant (with a little bit of edge) about this pin-striped wool coat from Mango.

$80 at Asos
Buy
Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Scarf In Blue
Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Scarf In Blue
$18 at Asos
$18 (was $46, now 61% off)

A bold statement-scarf from Adidas.

$18 at Asos
Buy
Sam Edelman Beaded Haden Tote Bag
Sam Edelman Beaded Haden Tote Bag
$30 at Anthropologie
$30 (was $98, now 69% off)

A beaded tote from Sam Edelman that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price.

$30 at Anthropologie
Buy
Coach Bowery Chelsea Bootie
Coach Bowery Chelsea Bootie
$163 at Coach
$163 (was $325, now 50% off)

If you’ve always wanted a pair of leopard print chelsea boots … the time is now.

$163 at Coach
Buy
Which We Want Gaby Brushed Fleece Sweatshirt in Mustard
Which We Want Gaby Brushed Fleece Sweatshirt in Mustard
$35 at Need Supply
$35 (was $50, now 30% off)

This fleecy sweatshirt from Which We Want comes in a very pleasing shade of millennial mustard.

$35 at Need Supply
Buy
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Debossed Leather Cardholder
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Debossed Leather Cardholder
$99 at Matches Fashion
$99 (was $330, now 70% off)

A very good Valentine’s Day gift for a fellow: This Italian-made Calvin Klein 205W39NYC brown leather cardholder. Apparently the blue smudge effect is meant to make the leather look like it’s been in contact with denim.

$99 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Penfield Equinox Puffer Coat in Silver Cloud
Penfield Equinox Puffer Coat in Silver Cloud
$177 at Need Supply
$177 (was $295, now 40% off)

The Strategist’s own Jason Chen has this Penfield puffer, but in orange.

$177 at Need Supply
Buy
Vault by Vans Inside Out OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneaker in Checkerboard
Vault by Vans Inside Out OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneaker in Checkerboard
$39 at Need Supply
$39 (was $65, now 40% off)

It’s business on the outside, party on the inside with these “Inside Out” Vans.

$39 at Need Supply
Buy
SK-II 3-Piece Pitera Welcome Set
SK-II 3-Piece Pitera Welcome Set
$94 at Macy’s
$94 (was $110, now 15% off)

Same deal with this SK-II boxed set, which is an excellent deal. It includes a bottle of Rio–beloved, glow-inducing Facial Treatment Essence (which normally retails for $99 on its own), plus some facial Treatment Clear Lotion and R.N.A. Eye Cream.

$94 at Macy’s
Buy
The North Face Tamburello Insulated Ski Jacket
The North Face Tamburello Insulated Ski Jacket
$84 at Macy’s
$84 (was $99, now 15% off)

This water- and wind-resistant North Face ski jacket is made with “Heatseeker insulation” that’s meant to be both breathable and warm.

$84 at Macy’s
Buy
Isabel Marant Halden Knit Pom-Pom Ski Beanie
Isabel Marant Halden Knit Pom-Pom Ski Beanie
$58 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$58 (was $145, now 60% off)

Sporty, logo-forward wool hats are having a bit of a time right now (see this one from Patagonia, for instance). This one from Isabel Marant is both bold and understated at once.

$58 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Field Cast Iron Skillet, Factory Second, 10 1/4”
Field Cast Iron Skillet, Factory Second, 10 1/4”
$85 at Field Company
$85 (was $125, now 32% off)

Field Company, which is basically Everlane but for cast-iron skillets, is having a “factory sale,” with ever-so-slightly damaged goods on sale at 30 percent off.

$85 at Field Company
Buy
Céline 47MM Square Sunglasses
Céline 47MM Square Sunglasses
$120 at Saks Off Fifth
$120 (was $395, now 70% off)

Some “Old Céline” sunglasses.

$120 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
with code: spotit
A.P.C. Diana Keyhole Blouse
A.P.C. Diana Keyhole Blouse
$63 at Saks Off Fifth
$63 (was $280, now 78% off)

The keyhole closure in the back lends this black A.P.C. some real daintiness.

$63 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
with code: warmth
Prada Textured Leather Card Holder
Prada Textured Leather Card Holder
$200 at Saks Off Fifth
$200 (was $265, now 25% off)

This bright red Prada card case would make a nice (if expensive) Valentine’s Day gift.

$200 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
Sam Outerwear Andi Jacket
Sam Outerwear Andi Jacket
$294 at Bandier
$294 (was $425, now 31% off)

If you are going to spend the next few months freezing and miserable, might as well do so in a cherry-red puffer from Sam.

$294 at Bandier
Buy
Mercury Row Wysocki 1-Light Armed Sconce
Mercury Row Wysocki 1-Light Armed Sconce
$50 at Wayfair
$50 (was $135, now 63% off)

Wayfair is having a big lighting sale at the moment. This simple sconce would look great above the bed or the bathroom sink.

$50 at Wayfair
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack
Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack
$188 at Diane von Furstenberg
$188 (was $268, now 30% off)

A bold and bright backpack from DVF.

$188 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Quoddy Bowhunter Boot
Quoddy Bowhunter Boot
$247 at Huckberry
$247 (was $310, now 20% off)

These Quoddy moc-toe boots are hand-sewn in Maine and feature “Grizzly Peanut” leather uppers which are meant to “break in and age handsomely.”

$247 at Huckberry
Buy
Karhu Synchron Classic
Karhu Synchron Classic
$66 at Huckberry
$66 (was $135, now 51% off)

Karhu, which is pretty much the New Balance of Finland, is known for its signature forefoot shoelaces, which allow for a snugger fit.

$66 at Huckberry
Buy
Tenfold New York Matte Black Round Mirror with Matte Nickel Stand
Tenfold New York Matte Black Round Mirror with Matte Nickel Stand
$96 at The Line
$96 (was $192, now 50% off)

A nickel-plated brass table mirror that really feels like a work of art, courtesy of Tenfold New York.

$96 at The Line
Buy
Self-Portrait Ruffle-Trimmed Pleated Dress
Self-Portrait Ruffle-Trimmed Pleated Dress
$172 at Matches Fashion
$172 (was $430, now 60% off)

A festive party dress if we’ve ever seen one, from cult-y British dress line Self-Portrait.

$172 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Self-Portrait Asymmetric Striped Satin Dress
Self-Portrait Asymmetric Striped Satin Dress
$126 at Matches Fashion
$126 (was $420, now 70% off)

Another, slightly more “directional” offering from Self-Portrait.

$126 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Frame Le Nouveau Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans
Frame Le Nouveau Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans
$115 at Matches Fashion
$115 (was $289, now 60% off)

A pair of black Frame jeans that feature flattering stitched seams down the front.

$115 at Matches Fashion
Buy
Thom Browne Cotton-Piqué Socks
Thom Browne Cotton-Piqué Socks
$45 at Mr Porter
$45 (was $90, now 50% off)

Some “starter” Thom Browne.

$45 at Mr Porter
Buy
Sorel Joan Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Sorel Joan Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
$70 at Nordstrom Rack
$70 (was $140, now 50% off)

These Sorel rain boots have a breathable mesh lining so your footies don’t overheat. (They’re available in black, too.)

$70 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp - Alpine White
Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp - Alpine White
$135 at Shop Horne
$135 (was $225, now 40% off)

Anglepoise, makers of what many consider to be the premiere task lamp, rarely goes on sale: This classic white Type 75 lamp is on sale at Shop Horne’s “outlet.”

$135 at Shop Horne
Buy
Baby Boden Checked Flannel All-In-One
Photo: Steve Betts
Baby Boden Checked Flannel All-In-One
$15 at Boden
$15 (was $38, now 61% off)

A cozy flannel onesie from Baby Boden with a delicious Peter Pan collar.

$15 at Boden
Buy
Learning Resources New Sprouts Healthy Snack Set
Learning Resources New Sprouts Healthy Snack Set
$11 at Nordstrom
$11 (was $19, now 42% off)

Another one for the kiddos: an array of soft, pretend healthy snacks, including a delightful mini-stack of cucumbers.

$11 at Nordstrom
Buy
Acne Studios Mini Pansy Wool Beanie
Acne Studios Mini Pansy Wool Beanie
$36 at Barneys
$36 (was $75, now 52% off)

$36 is not an insane price to pay for an Acne hat for your 5-year-old.

$36 at Barneys
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
30 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy