30 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From A.P.C. to Adidas

This week’s journey into the sales sections unearthed a ton of cold-weather gear including a $58 Isabel Marant hat, a bold Adidas scarf, a bright-red puffer from Sam, and an Acne hat for your five-year-old.

$80 at Asos Mango Pin Stripe Button Front Tailored Coat $80 (was $200, now 60% off) There’s something very elegant (with a little bit of edge) about this pin-striped wool coat from Mango. $80 at Asos Buy

$18 at Asos Adidas Originals Trefoil Logo Scarf In Blue $18 (was $46, now 61% off) A bold statement-scarf from Adidas. $18 at Asos Buy

$30 at Anthropologie Sam Edelman Beaded Haden Tote Bag $30 (was $98, now 69% off) A beaded tote from Sam Edelman that’s an extra 40 percent off its sale price. $30 at Anthropologie Buy

$163 at Coach Coach Bowery Chelsea Bootie $163 (was $325, now 50% off) If you’ve always wanted a pair of leopard print chelsea boots … the time is now. $163 at Coach Buy

$35 at Need Supply Which We Want Gaby Brushed Fleece Sweatshirt in Mustard $35 (was $50, now 30% off) This fleecy sweatshirt from Which We Want comes in a very pleasing shade of millennial mustard. $35 at Need Supply Buy

$99 at Matches Fashion Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Debossed Leather Cardholder $99 (was $330, now 70% off) A very good Valentine’s Day gift for a fellow: This Italian-made Calvin Klein 205W39NYC brown leather cardholder. Apparently the blue smudge effect is meant to make the leather look like it’s been in contact with denim. $99 at Matches Fashion Buy

$39 at Need Supply Vault by Vans Inside Out OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneaker in Checkerboard $39 (was $65, now 40% off) It’s business on the outside, party on the inside with these “Inside Out” Vans. $39 at Need Supply Buy

$94 at Macy’s SK-II 3-Piece Pitera Welcome Set $94 (was $110, now 15% off) Same deal with this SK-II boxed set, which is an excellent deal. It includes a bottle of Rio–beloved, glow-inducing Facial Treatment Essence (which normally retails for $99 on its own), plus some facial Treatment Clear Lotion and R.N.A. Eye Cream. $94 at Macy’s Buy

$84 at Macy’s The North Face Tamburello Insulated Ski Jacket $84 (was $99, now 15% off) This water- and wind-resistant North Face ski jacket is made with “Heatseeker insulation” that’s meant to be both breathable and warm. $84 at Macy’s Buy

$58 at Saks Fifth Avenue Isabel Marant Halden Knit Pom-Pom Ski Beanie $58 (was $145, now 60% off) Sporty, logo-forward wool hats are having a bit of a time right now (see this one from Patagonia, for instance). This one from Isabel Marant is both bold and understated at once. $58 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$85 at Field Company Field Cast Iron Skillet, Factory Second, 10 1/4” $85 (was $125, now 32% off) Field Company, which is basically Everlane but for cast-iron skillets, is having a “factory sale,” with ever-so-slightly damaged goods on sale at 30 percent off. $85 at Field Company Buy

$63 at Saks Off Fifth A.P.C. Diana Keyhole Blouse $63 (was $280, now 78% off) The keyhole closure in the back lends this black A.P.C. some real daintiness. $63 at Saks Off Fifth Buy with code: warmth

$294 at Bandier Sam Outerwear Andi Jacket $294 (was $425, now 31% off) If you are going to spend the next few months freezing and miserable, might as well do so in a cherry-red puffer from Sam. $294 at Bandier Buy

$50 at Wayfair Mercury Row Wysocki 1-Light Armed Sconce $50 (was $135, now 63% off) Wayfair is having a big lighting sale at the moment. This simple sconce would look great above the bed or the bathroom sink. $50 at Wayfair Buy

$188 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Nylon Backpack $188 (was $268, now 30% off) A bold and bright backpack from DVF. $188 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$247 at Huckberry Quoddy Bowhunter Boot $247 (was $310, now 20% off) These Quoddy moc-toe boots are hand-sewn in Maine and feature “Grizzly Peanut” leather uppers which are meant to “break in and age handsomely.” $247 at Huckberry Buy

$66 at Huckberry Karhu Synchron Classic $66 (was $135, now 51% off) Karhu, which is pretty much the New Balance of Finland, is known for its signature forefoot shoelaces, which allow for a snugger fit. $66 at Huckberry Buy

$96 at The Line Tenfold New York Matte Black Round Mirror with Matte Nickel Stand $96 (was $192, now 50% off) A nickel-plated brass table mirror that really feels like a work of art, courtesy of Tenfold New York. $96 at The Line Buy

$172 at Matches Fashion Self-Portrait Ruffle-Trimmed Pleated Dress $172 (was $430, now 60% off) A festive party dress if we’ve ever seen one, from cult-y British dress line Self-Portrait. $172 at Matches Fashion Buy

$126 at Matches Fashion Self-Portrait Asymmetric Striped Satin Dress $126 (was $420, now 70% off) Another, slightly more “directional” offering from Self-Portrait. $126 at Matches Fashion Buy

$115 at Matches Fashion Frame Le Nouveau Straight-Leg Cropped Jeans $115 (was $289, now 60% off) A pair of black Frame jeans that feature flattering stitched seams down the front. $115 at Matches Fashion Buy

$70 at Nordstrom Rack Sorel Joan Tall Waterproof Rain Boot $70 (was $140, now 50% off) These Sorel rain boots have a breathable mesh lining so your footies don’t overheat. (They’re available in black, too.) $70 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$135 at Shop Horne Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp - Alpine White $135 (was $225, now 40% off) Anglepoise, makers of what many consider to be the premiere task lamp, rarely goes on sale: This classic white Type 75 lamp is on sale at Shop Horne’s “outlet.” $135 at Shop Horne Buy

Photo: Steve Betts $15 at Boden Baby Boden Checked Flannel All-In-One $15 (was $38, now 61% off) A cozy flannel onesie from Baby Boden with a delicious Peter Pan collar. $15 at Boden Buy

$11 at Nordstrom Learning Resources New Sprouts Healthy Snack Set $11 (was $19, now 42% off) Another one for the kiddos: an array of soft, pretend healthy snacks, including a delightful mini-stack of cucumbers. $11 at Nordstrom Buy

$36 at Barneys Acne Studios Mini Pansy Wool Beanie $36 (was $75, now 52% off) $36 is not an insane price to pay for an Acne hat for your 5-year-old. $36 at Barneys Buy

