Everything to Buy at Shopbop’s Big Sale

Winter is almost over, but sale season is still in full swing. Joining the glorious sale blitz is Shopbop with their Buy More, Save More shopping event. As the name implies, the more you buy, the more you save, with the discount starting out at 15 percent off of orders over $200 and maxing out at 25 percent off for orders over $800.

While it’s not entirely cheap, it is big — everything on the site is up for the discount, with limited designer exclusions. That means the best way to shop is to use the discount on one or two expensive, rarely on-sale items, rather than stocking up on basics. The sale ends on Saturday, March 2, so you have a whole four days to stock up your cart. Scroll below to shop our picks.

Photo: 19-02-12 maritzaveer PM2 B6 audrekrull W $192 at Shopbop Ganni Seersucker Check Dress $192 (was $225, now 15% off) Available in sizes 34–42. $192 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-07-23 Accessories AM1 B3 dylanremis W $234 at Shopbop Rachel Comey Rail Hoop Earrings $234 (was $275, now 15% off) $234 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 19-02-14 micalbockru PM2 B7 robstebler W $251 at Shopbop Cinq a Sept Marta Skirt $251 (was $295, now 15% off) Available in sizes XXS–L. $251 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-10-17 madhulikasharma AM2 B2 kateberg W $254 at Shopbop Madewell Shawl Collar Coat $254 (was $298, now 15% off) Available in sizes XS–L. $254 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-01-22 michaelathomsen AM1 B7 chelsealahee W $294 at Shopbop Rachel Comey Legion Jeans $294 (was $345, now 15% off) Available in sizes 0–10. $294 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-06-11 Accessories PM1 B8 ryankautzer W $306 at Shopbop Susan Alexandra The Ash Bag $306 (was $360, now 15% off) $306 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 19-01-04 oksanajager AM2 B5 raypfeiffer W $298 at Shopbop Victoria Victoria Beckham Slim Fit Turtleneck $298 (was $350, now 15% off) Available in sizes XS–M. $298 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-12-05 gwenvanmeir PM1 B3 johnficenec W $328 at Shopbop 3x1 Valen Jumpsuit $328 (was $385, now 15% off) Available in sizes S–L. $328 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 19-02-11 Accessories AM1 B3 tedketterhagen W $383 at Shopbop Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings $383 (was $450, now 15% off) $383 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 19-02-22 Accessories PM1 B9 jentricolello W $404 at Shopbop Ganni Western Boots $404 (was $475, now 15% off) Available in sizes 36–41. $404 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 19-02-08 Accessories AM1 B4 audrekrull W $436 at Shopbop Rejina Pyo Zoe Heel Slides $436 (was $545, now 20% off) Available in sizes 35–41. $436 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

Photo: 18-12-21 semkasemenchenko AM2 B5 corypeterson W $468 at Shopbop Ulla Johnson Joan Dress $468 (was $585, now 20% off) Available in sizes 0–10. $468 at Shopbop Buy with code: GOBIG19

