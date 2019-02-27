Everything to Buy at Shopbop’s Big Sale

gone sale-ing

Everything to Buy From Shopbop’s Major Sale

By
Photo: Courtesy of Shopbop

Winter is almost over, but sale season is still in full swing. Joining the glorious sale blitz is Shopbop with their Buy More, Save More shopping event. As the name implies, the more you buy, the more you save, with the discount starting out at 15 percent off of orders over $200 and maxing out at 25 percent off for orders over $800.

While it’s not entirely cheap, it is big — everything on the site is up for the discount, with limited designer exclusions. That means the best way to shop is to use the discount on one or two expensive, rarely on-sale items, rather than stocking up on basics. The sale ends on Saturday, March 2, so you have a whole four days to stock up your cart. Scroll below to shop our picks.

Ganni Seersucker Check Dress
Photo: 19-02-12 maritzaveer PM2 B6 audrekrull W
Ganni Seersucker Check Dress
$192 at Shopbop
$192 (was $225, now 15% off)

Available in sizes 34–42.

$192 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Rachel Comey Rail Hoop Earrings
Photo: 18-07-23 Accessories AM1 B3 dylanremis W
Rachel Comey Rail Hoop Earrings
$234 at Shopbop
$234 (was $275, now 15% off)
$234 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Cinq a Sept Marta Skirt
Photo: 19-02-14 micalbockru PM2 B7 robstebler W
Cinq a Sept Marta Skirt
$251 at Shopbop
$251 (was $295, now 15% off)

Available in sizes XXS–L.

$251 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Madewell Shawl Collar Coat
Photo: 18-10-17 madhulikasharma AM2 B2 kateberg W
Madewell Shawl Collar Coat
$254 at Shopbop
$254 (was $298, now 15% off)

Available in sizes XS–L.

$254 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Rachel Comey Legion Jeans
Photo: 18-01-22 michaelathomsen AM1 B7 chelsealahee W
Rachel Comey Legion Jeans
$294 at Shopbop
$294 (was $345, now 15% off)

Available in sizes 0–10.

$294 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Susan Alexandra The Ash Bag
Photo: 18-06-11 Accessories PM1 B8 ryankautzer W
Susan Alexandra The Ash Bag
$306 at Shopbop
$306 (was $360, now 15% off)
$306 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Victoria Victoria Beckham Slim Fit Turtleneck
Photo: 19-01-04 oksanajager AM2 B5 raypfeiffer W
Victoria Victoria Beckham Slim Fit Turtleneck
$298 at Shopbop
$298 (was $350, now 15% off)

Available in sizes XS–M.

$298 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
3x1 Valen Jumpsuit
Photo: 18-12-05 gwenvanmeir PM1 B3 johnficenec W
3x1 Valen Jumpsuit
$328 at Shopbop
$328 (was $385, now 15% off)

Available in sizes S–L.

$328 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings
Photo: 19-02-11 Accessories AM1 B3 tedketterhagen W
Zoe Chicco 14k Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings
$383 at Shopbop
$383 (was $450, now 15% off)
$383 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Ganni Western Boots
Photo: 19-02-22 Accessories PM1 B9 jentricolello W
Ganni Western Boots
$404 at Shopbop
$404 (was $475, now 15% off)

Available in sizes 36–41.

$404 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Rejina Pyo Zoe Heel Slides
Photo: 19-02-08 Accessories AM1 B4 audrekrull W
Rejina Pyo Zoe Heel Slides
$436 at Shopbop
$436 (was $545, now 20% off)

Available in sizes 35–41.

$436 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19
Ulla Johnson Joan Dress
Photo: 18-12-21 semkasemenchenko AM2 B5 corypeterson W
Ulla Johnson Joan Dress
$468 at Shopbop
$468 (was $585, now 20% off)

Available in sizes 0–10.

$468 at Shopbop
Buy
with code: GOBIG19

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

