Everything to Buy at Shopbop’s Big Sale

Winter is almost over, but sale season is still in full swing. Joining the glorious sale blitz is Shopbop with their Buy More, Save More shopping event. As the name implies, the more you buy, the more you save, with the discount starting out at 15 percent off of orders over $200 and maxing out at 25 percent off for orders over $800.
While it’s not entirely cheap, it is big — everything on the site is up for the discount, with limited designer exclusions. That means the best way to shop is to use the discount on one or two expensive, rarely on-sale items, rather than stocking up on basics. The sale ends on Saturday, March 2, so you have a whole four days to stock up your cart. Scroll below to shop our picks.