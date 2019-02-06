Shopping Selfies From Dressing Rooms Around New York City

If you go to a store and try on a garment without sharing it on Instagram, did it even happen?

Plus, Overheard in New York City Dressing Rooms

“How tall are his friends?” “They’re like six-one. They’re obsessed with short girls.” —Two women in their early 20s at Zara in midtown.

“But you don’t wear underpants yet.” —Another mom, in her 30s, to her toddler, who just requested Sesame Street underwear at Target in Atlantic Terminal.

“Just try the slim and see what the situation is.” —A woman in her 20s to the guy she’s shopping with at the Urban Outfitters on the Upper East Side.

“You know what you look like? That SpongeBob meme.” —A woman in her 20s to her friend at Kith in Soho.

