Own a Piece of Parisian History in a Handbag

Photo: Cyrille George Jerusalmi/Courtesy of Sonia Rykiel

There are some quintessentially French institutions whose influence extends far past the country: cheese bread floating on soup, bangs, and of course, effortless style. For the latter, one longtime champion of French style is the label Sonia Rykiel, named after the late designer. She was the first to have a street named after her in Paris, which was unveiled last year. The street itself is in the 6th arrondissement, but if you’re not often in the 6th arrondissement, you can own a special, limited-edition handbag that celebrates the occasion. Equally Instagrammable, really.

The shopperlike totes — perfect for work or carrying an organic pineapple to and from the farmer’s market — come in several bright colors. In stripes, of course, because it’s French. It’s called the Allez Rykiel, a play on the street name Allée Rykiel. They debuted at the spring/summer 2019 show for the label, and are now available at Barneys and in Sonia Rykiel boutiques worldwide for $370.