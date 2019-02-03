Spring Accessories Take a Ride on the Subway

Outfit, commuter’s own.
Outfit, commuter’s own.
Photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan has been covertly documenting the emphatic, twisted hand yoga of subway riders since 2015. We gave her some spring accessories to play with. You can find the rest on Instagram. Who knows, maybe you’ll see your own hands there, too.
Coat by Prada, at 575 Broadway. Bracelets by Alison Lou, at alisonlou.com.
Shirt by Michael Kors Collection, at 790 Madison Ave. Vest by Longchamp, at 645 Fifth Ave. Ring and bag by Cartier, at 653 Fifth Ave.
Coat by Herno, at 95 Greene St. Bag by Mansur Gavriel, at mansurgavriel.com.
Shirt, skirt, and bag by Burberry, at 9 E. 57th St.
Sweater by Acne Studios, at acnestudios.com. Watch by Rolex, at Wempe Rolex Boutique, 665 Fifth Ave.
Dress by Tibi, at 120 Wooster St. Rings by Van Cleef & Arpels, at vancleefarpels.com. Ring by Bulgari, at 730 Fifth Ave. Ring by Foundrae, at 52 Lispenard St. Ring by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com.
Rings, commuter’s own.
