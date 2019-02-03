Spring Accessories Take a Ride on the Subway

spring 2019 fashion issue

Snapshots From the Daily Commute

By Instagram’s @SubwayHands.

By
Outfit, commuter’s own. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Outfit, commuter’s own. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan

Photographer Hannah La Follette Ryan has been covertly documenting the emphatic, twisted hand yoga of subway riders since 2015. We gave her some spring accessories to play with. You can find the rest on Instagram. Who knows, maybe you’ll see your own hands there, too.

Coat by Prada, at 575 Broadway. Bracelets by Alison Lou, at alisonlou.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Shirt by Michael Kors Collection, at 790 Madison Ave. Vest by Longchamp, at 645 Fifth Ave. Ring and bag by Cartier, at 653 Fifth Ave. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Coat by Herno, at 95 Greene St. Bag by Mansur Gavriel, at mansurgavriel.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Shirt, skirt, and bag by Burberry, at 9 E. 57th St. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Sweater by Acne Studios, at acnestudios.com. Watch by Rolex, at Wempe Rolex Boutique, 665 Fifth Ave. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Shirt by Eileen Fisher, at eileenfisher.com. Bracelets by David Yurman, at davidyurman.com. Bracelets by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Dress, bag, and ring by Kate Spade New York, at katespade.com. Rings by Lagos, at lagos.com. Ring by Foundrae, at 52 Lispenard St. Ring by Pomellato, at pomellato.com. Bracelets by Irene Neuwirth, at ireneneuwirth.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Dress by Tibi, at 120 Wooster St. Rings by Van Cleef & Arpels, at vancleefarpels.com. Ring by Bulgari, at 730 Fifth Ave. Ring by Foundrae, at 52 Lispenard St. Ring by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Rings, commuter’s own. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Bracelet by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Sweater by Simon Miller, at simonmillerusa.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Coat and bag by Celine at celine.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan
Bracelets by Tiffany & Co., at tiffany.com. Sweater by Simon Miller, at simonmillerusa.com. Jeans by Rag & Bone, at rag-bone.com. Bag by Susan Alexandra, at susanalexandra.com. Photo: Hannah La Follette Ryan

