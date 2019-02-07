Finer Things A photo series with a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Blazer by Gucci, at 725 Fifth Ave. Mask by Thom Browne, at 100 Hudson St. Photo: Bubi Canal

The classic tailoring of suit jackets never goes completely out of style, but, like jeans, they morph according to the whims of designers or the winds of the moment. This season, the workwear staple grew wide, out of scale with its wearers, in a fun, almost comic way. It’s power dressing as power play — a little David Byrne, a little #pantsuitnation.

Blazer by Balenciaga, at 840 Madison Ave. Mask by Thom Browne, at 100 Hudson St. Sunglasses by Dior, at 21 E. 57th St. Bag by Max Mara, at 813 Madison Ave. Bag by Marine Serre, at arineserre.com. Gloves by Alexander Wang, at alexanderwang.com. Photo: Bubi Canal

Blazer by Marc Jacobs, at 655 Madison Ave. Hat by Louis Vuitton, at 1 E. 57th St. Mask by Thom Browne, at 100 Hudson St. Sweater and gloves by JW Anderson, similar styles at jwanderson.com. Bag by Gucci, at 725 Fifth Ave. Photo: Bubi Canal

*This article appears in the February 4, 2019, issue of New York Magazine.