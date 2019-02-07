Blazer by Gucci, at 725 Fifth Ave. Mask by Thom Browne, at 100 Hudson St. Photo: Bubi Canal
The classic tailoring of suit jackets never goes completely out of style, but, like jeans, they morph according to the whims of designers or the winds of the moment. This season, the workwear staple grew wide, out of scale with its wearers, in a fun, almost comic way. It’s power dressing as power play — a little David Byrne, a little #pantsuitnation.
*This article appears in the February 4, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!
