Stacey Abrams Hasn’t Ruled Out a 2020 Presidential Run

Stacey Abrams. Photo: Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

Stacey Abrams isn’t ruling out any path in her political career — including a potential 2020 presidential bid.

Just days after delivering an inspiring rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union address, Abrams appeared on BuzzFeed News’ AM to DM, where she was hit with the hottest question in politics right now: Are you running for president? Abrams had told Politico in early December that she wasn’t even considering it; on Thursday morning, though, she admitted that she was “thinking about everything.”

“I gave myself a deadline of the end of March to make a decision about what I’m going to do next,” she said. “I don’t believe in cutting off opportunities, or forgoing ideas. But often what you find is if you think about something beyond your scope, there’s something in the middle you never thought about.”

Trump: Stacey Abrams won't win if she runs agains David Perdue@staceyabrams: pic.twitter.com/EkYflpHgUj — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) February 7, 2019

Were she to run for president, one unlikely person claims they’d be happy: Trump. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he’d “love for her to run for president” because “so far [he’s] liking the candidates and she’d be another one [he’d] like.”

If Abrams does decide to join the race for president, she run against an increasingly crowded, diverse field of Democrat candidates, including senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand, as well as congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro. And those are just the Democrats who have already taken concrete public steps toward a presidential bid.

