This Retired Supermodel Just Walked Versace

Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

The late fashion designer Gianni Versace basically helped invent supermodels, so it’s a given that they come out in full force each time the brand has a show. Last season, ’90s supermodel Shalom Harlow made a surprise appearance to loud applause. And on the anniversary of Gianni’s death, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen all came out of retirement.

On Friday night in Milan, it was the usual lineup: Gigi and Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk. Plus Kendall Jenner made her first runway appearance in 2019. (Her last was Victoria’s Secret in November.) Only for Donatella.

The theme of the collection was also familiar Versace, with the brand’s signature “safety-pin dress” as the centerpiece this season. The “Supers,” as we call them, closed the show in a series of black bondage dresses. Sex! Femininity! Power! Can’t you hear Donatella saying it now?

For the finale, though, something truly unexpected happened: Stephanie Seymour — retired ’90s supermodel, actress, and wife of Peter Brant — closed the show looking just as hot as ever. And it gets better: Cheering from the front row was Seymour’s own mother. Family and glamour: what Versace is all about.