Stevie Nicks, Lock Me Inside Your Shawl Vault

Lay me down in the tall shawls, and let me do my stuff. Photo: Classic Rock Magazine/2011 Future Publishing/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has never met a shawl she doesn’t like. It’s one of her many wonderful qualities, which — according to a thoroughly delightful new interview with Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone — also include owning a flip phone, writing Game of Thrones poetry, and considering Harry Styles the son she never had. Anyway, shawls! Sheffield asked her where she keeps all of them and:

I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them. If I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: There’s Enough Shawls to Go Around.



After reading the phrase “shawl vault” caused every single synapse in my brain to light up in pure ecstasy, I realized I wanted one thing in life: to be locked inside Stevie Nicks’s shawl vault. It’s the only place to weather the apocalypse, or even just a regular Thursday — just rolling around in thousands and thousands of gauzy fabrics, listening to Rumours on repeat, weeping to “Silver Springs” on repeat. Stevie, please, if you’re reading this, cask of amontillado me inside your shawl vault. You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.

In conclusion, shawl vault!

