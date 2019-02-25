Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Take Their PDA to an Oscars After-Party

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Photo: Ricky Vigil Moran/GC Images

You may not have seen her, but Taylor Swift was at the Oscars last night. Sure, she didn’t walk the red carpet at the actual awards ceremony or even at the Vanity Fair after-party, but she still showed up to support boyfriend Joe Alwyn — and even show a rare glimpse of PDA.

A guest took a sneaky video of the famously private couple at the Vanity Fair party, where Alwyn was seen with his hand on her shoulder while Swift ran her hand up and down his back.

That surreptitious touch might seem like chaste, Victorian-era PDA, but since Swift has kept her relationship with Alwyn fairly under-the-radar since they started dating two years ago (unlike some of her previous relationships), this — coupled with more and more sightings of them together — could be an indication that they’re getting slightly comfortable being seen together in public.

📹 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted at an #Oscars after party tonight pic.twitter.com/Mp7b5aOxdM — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZMedia) February 25, 2019

Earlier in the night, Alwyn walked the red carpet for both the Oscars and the Vanity Fair party on his own, celebrating his film The Favourite and its several nominations (and Olivia Colman’s eventual win for Best Actress).

Swift, meanwhile, stayed out of the spotlight, but shared an Instagram photo of herself in the dress she wore to the after-party.

Any photos or footage of Swift and Alwyn together at all have been few and far between since they got together, but they did finally allow themselves to be photographed by paparazzi while holding hands at a BAFTA party a few weeks ago.

Maybe all of this means that we’ll be a little closer to a red-carpet couple debut by the time Swift is promoting her role in Cats.

