Telfar Partners With Black Lives Matter

Just a few days after hosting a Fashion Week show complete with live music and crowd-surfing, New York brand Telfar has announced a partnership with Black Lives Matter. Designer Telfar Clemens and BLM will be offering a limited-edition run of a T-shirt that was featured on the runway, with the “c” in Black Lives Matter replaced with the Telfar logo.

Black Lives Matter and Telfar are releasing the shirt not only in honor of February’s Black History Month, but also in celebration of Black Futures Month: an Afro-futuristic idea that challenges us to envision what life would look like for black folks in a world liberated from white supremacy and oppression. This idea was also incorporated into Telfar’s show last week, which, according to the brand, strived to “reflect the politics of black lives matter in the way that movement evokes this underlying biopolitics in their invocation of life, and a kind of radical materialism of black bodies evoked in matter.”

Throughout the month, Black Lives Matter will be launching inspiring messages from celebrities, activists, and influencers, which can be viewed on their website. Proceeds from the sales of the T-shirt will be donated to Black Lives Matter. It can be purchased at this link.