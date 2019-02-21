What’s With All the White Nail Polish on The Bachelor?

Blinded by the white. Photo: ABC

If you’ve been watching ABC’s The Bachelor, maybe you noticed a very striking thing about this season. No, it’s not that Colton is a virgin (have you heard?) It’s not that Colton loves showering as much as he loves teeny tiny blonde women. It’s not even the fact that Colton is a virgin (okay, but HAVE YOU HEARD?) It’s the inexplicable amount of white nail polish.

So many of the contestants are wearing the blinding shade. There are others who favor classic red nails (Heather and Cassie) or various light pinks (Hannah G, Hannah B), but for some reason, white reigns supreme as the color of choice not just for one or two but for four women (well, five if you count Elyse, but she went home already). The white nails takeover was the most striking on last week’s episode, when they were in Vietnam. Let us count the white manis.

Four out of the ten remaining women are wearing white. It’s not the majority, but it is the highest number of women wearing the same shade of nail polish. What does it all mean?

We have some theories:

• The women who are wearing white nail polish are signaling to Colton that they are bridal, and thus “here for the right reasons.”

• The women who are wearing white nail polish are trying to indicate that they are “a blank slate”, according to this interpretation. This is clearly a subtle indicator that they are totally fine going to #BachelorNation events for the rest of their lives and promoting subscription boxes on Instagram.

• The women who are wearing white nail polish know that it’s basically an updated, trendier version of the French manicure.

• Maybe they read this Urban Dictionary definition of white nail polish and were like, hell yeah.

• The white nail polish women are actually joining together in #solidarity. Against what, we do not know. Drama? Fights? Colton’s mediocre conversation skills? Who cares, ladies, get in white nail formation.

• The women who are wearing white have been paid off by Big Nail Polish to advertise their least popular color.

• The women who are wearing white nail polish foreshadow who will be eliminated next. Sydney is already out. And in this week’s episode, Kirpa gets sent home. Caelynn has already switched from white to pink nail polish, leaving Tayshia as the only one left who is still rocking white nail polish. Will she make it much longer?

• The women who are wearing white nail polish just like the color.

What does it all mean? We may never know. But in the meantime, please ease enjoy this photo of Demi (RIP) studiously applying Fenty Gloss Bomb while you contemplate the grander meaning behind the beauty choices on The Bachelor.

