The Best-est Party Looks of the Weekend

From models to designers to the visiting celebrities, everybody dressed up this weekend for the fashion week parties in New York. At an event celebrating Fendi’s Peekabo bag, Winnie Harlow wore a striking fur coat with a pop of color: a pretty green leather bag. Elsewhere in the city Gigi Hadid wore head-to-toe orange, and Kendall Jenner went with all black. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Black-Tie Bell Bottoms: Kendall Jenner
At the Tiffany and Co. Modern Love photography exhibition opening.
Best Extended Storage to a Small Purse: Winnie Harlow’s Belt
At an intimate dinner with Fendi and The Webster.
Most Stylish in Velvet: Susan Sarandon
At an intimate dinner with Fendi and The Webster.
Best Personalized Hat: Luka Sabbat
At Luka Sabbat’s ‘Unfortunately, Ready to Wear’ Concept Collection Opening at Milk Gallery, in partnership with the National Resources Defense Council.
Best Orange-on-Orange: Gigi Hadid
At the Maybelline New York Fashion Week Party at the Public Hotel.
Best Party Host: Alexander Wang
At the Alex Wang’s Big Trouble In Little China(town) At The Rainbow Room.