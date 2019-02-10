The Best-est Party Looks of the Weekend

Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

From models to designers to the visiting celebrities, everybody dressed up this weekend for the fashion week parties in New York. At an event celebrating Fendi’s Peekabo bag, Winnie Harlow wore a striking fur coat with a pop of color: a pretty green leather bag. Elsewhere in the city Gigi Hadid wore head-to-toe orange, and Kendall Jenner went with all black. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Black-Tie Bell Bottoms: Kendall Jenner

Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At the Tiffany and Co. Modern Love photography exhibition opening.

Best Extended Storage to a Small Purse: Winnie Harlow’s Belt

Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At an intimate dinner with Fendi and The Webster.

Most Stylish in Velvet: Susan Sarandon

Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

At an intimate dinner with Fendi and The Webster.

Best Personalized Hat: Luka Sabbat

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At Luka Sabbat’s ‘Unfortunately, Ready to Wear’ Concept Collection Opening at Milk Gallery, in partnership with the National Resources Defense Council.

Best Orange-on-Orange: Gigi Hadid

Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

At the Maybelline New York Fashion Week Party at the Public Hotel.

Best Party Host: Alexander Wang

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Alex Wang

At the Alex Wang’s Big Trouble In Little China(town) At The Rainbow Room.