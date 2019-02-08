The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: BFA

Okay, it’s official: New York Fashion Week is upon us. And while the precarious weather means it’s certainly easier to bundle up at home and watch Netflix, it’s usually more fun to show up at the function. Besides, current fashion trends mean it’s easy to stay cozy and warm and stylish. For proof, look no further than Tavi Gevinson and Kemio Kurasawa, who opted to keep their coats on indoors. Elsewhere, Jillian Mercado channeled a tropical vibe, and Gwendoline Christie surrounded herself in a cloud. This is NYFW, of course, so many people opted for all-black ensembles, but Olivia Culpo interpreted monochromatic style in a different way. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Coolest Renaissance Fair Attendee: Jessica Barta Lam

Photo: Collins Nai/BFA.com

ASOS NYFW kickoff party at Gordon Bar at Sixty Soho in New York City.

Best Statement Scarf: Brandon St. Regis, Best Allover Denim: Ziggy Mack

Photo: Collins Nai/BFA.com

Best Hint of Color: Tavi Gevinson

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA.com

At the GARAGE Magazine Issue 16 Launch at Galerie Perrotin in New York.

Most Likely to Make You Crave a Grilled Cheese: Olivia Culpo.

Photo: David X Prutting.com/BFA

At the Salvatore Ferragamo #Gancini launch party at Sant Ambroeus Soho.

Most Surprising Use of Their Grandmothers’s Brooches: The Chainsmokers

Photo: BFA

At the amfAR gala at nightclub Up&Down in New York.

Best ‘Wednesday Addams, But Make It Fashion’ Look: Kemio Kurasawa

Photo: Collins Nai/BFA.com

At the ASOS NYFW kickoff party at Gordon Bar at Sixty Soho in New York City.

Best Charlie’s Angels Reboot: Alison Loehnis, Jennifer Fisher, and Elizabeth von der Goltz

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

At The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s 6th Annual Winter Lunch at The Rainbow Room.

Best Use of Watercolor: Elliot Carlyle

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the Equinox Hotels’ launch party at Zaha Penthouse in New York.

Best Use of Springtime in the Middle of Winter: Jillian Mercado

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At the PAT MCGRATH LABS launch party at Bergdorf Goodman in New York.

Most Like a Cloud: Gwendoline Christie

Photo: Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

At the PAT MCGRATH LABS launch party at Bergdorf Goodman in New York.

Best Naomi Campbell: Naomi Campbell

Photo: Zach Hilty/BFA.com

At the Equinox Hotels’ launch party at Zaha Penthouse in New York.