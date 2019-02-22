The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock, Courtesy of Courtesy of Karla Otto

Though few of us were invited to the Duchess Meghan Markle’s glitzy Manhattan baby shower this week, hosted by none other than Serena Williams, celebrities across the country and around the world partied anyway this week, from fashion weeks in London and Milan, to parties in Los Angeles in New York. In Italy, designer Simone Rocha wore a flowery red headband and black dress to a Moncler dinner, while Alexa Chung wore a pink and red number to an after party in London. In the U.S., Chelsea Clinton showed up to a Tanya Taylor event in plaid matching Taylor herself. Outside of fashion week, Dua Lipa wore feathers and rhinestones to celebrate the BRITs awards, and Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq wore matching sweaters and leather. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Valentines Day Colors: Alexa Chung

Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for You

At the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After-Party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham.

Sparkliest Bikini Top: Dua Lipa

Photo: GOR/GC Images

At the BRITS 2019 Warner Brothers After-Party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Loveliest Headband: Simone Rocha

Photo: German Larkin

At the Moncler Genius dinner in Milan.

Best Tan Suit: Matt Shultz

Photo: Citizen Kane Wayne

At the launch of the Matt Shultz x Frye collaboration in New York City.

Best Plaid Skirt: Tanya Taylor; Best Plaid Jacket: Chelsea Clinton

Photo: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

At Tanya Taylor’s “Women in Conversation” luncheon for New York Fashion Week.

Best Little Orange Dress: Ashley Graham

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

At the PrettyLittleThing office opening party in Los Angeles.

Best Matching Outfits: Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq

Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

At the PrettyLittleThing office opening party in Los Angeles.

Best Accessories: Jenna Wortham

Photo: Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

At the Standard’s celebration of the opening of NO BAR in New York.