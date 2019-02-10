11 Very Good Beauty Looks From the Grammys

Photo: Getty Images

While models were walking down runways in New York, the musically inclined were walking down a red carpet in Los Angeles for the 61st Grammy Awards. New aspirational ponytails, a few boy bands, and bangs of all shapes and sizes were in attendance for music’s biggest night, but some were a little better than others. Here, 11 of the more memorable beauty looks from the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Best No Makeup and/or No-Makeup Makeup

Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

It’s hard to tell if Alicia Keys is wearing no makeup as in zero makeup, or no-makeup-makeup. Either way, this look is a great look.

Best Rapunzel Hair

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross proving that hair down to your butt continues to be a very good accessory.

Best Edges

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording A

Halle Bailey proving that the shorter baby hairs that frame your face can be a very good accessory, too.

Best Hair Flip

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus’s side-swept, comb-marked, eye-level swoop recalls the Cindy Crawford supermodel covers of yore. A welcome stylized throwback in an era of “effortless” hair.

Best Bright Lipstick

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

St. Vincent brings us a color among a sea of many, many nudes.

Best Non-Curly Bangs

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Camila Cabello prompts a “yes” to the eternal question, “Should I get bangs?” It’s also nice to see she hasn’t given up on ponytails entirely following Headache-Gate.

Best Endorsement for a Solid Skincare Routine

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

We know that not everyone in Korea has a ten-step skincare routine. But the poreless, baby skin of the boys of BTS does make us want to start adding a few to several steps to our routine.

Best Hat Hair

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hat hair has a bad rep, but we have a feeling Janelle Monae’s safety-pin- crown and hat-frame contraption will shift the narrative.

Best Heartthrob Hair

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A

Shawn Mendes’s hair is still dark, still wavy, still potentially damp.

Best Reminder That If It Ain’t Broke, Maybe Don’t Fix It

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alessia Cara was an annual PSA that you can’t go wrong with winged liner, a red lip, and a black dress.

Most Memorable

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Enough said.