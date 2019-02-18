The Ideator Who Has to Be on the Lookout for Scammers

“It was like my own personal Fyre Festival.” Photo: Kyle Dorosz

Julian De Jesus, Ideator

What’s an ideator?

I just get out of bed in the morning and think about what I want to do. It usually involves me having an idea.

Is it hard to make money that way?

Yeah, ’cause not getting paid for your ideas is a risk you take by opening your mouth. Last year, I went to renew my lease and the management company that runs my building started asking me the same sort of questions you’re asking me. Then he asked if I could help them design this hotel they have in Bushwick. Next thing you know, he’s poaching ideas from me.

Lot of scammers out there.

It was like my own personal Fyre Festival.

L i g h t n i n g R o u n d Age: 28

Neighborhood: South Bronx.

Last watched: “True Detective. It’s pretty dope. The dude that won that award for Moonlight’s in it.”

Favorite Instagram account: “Love Watts. I highly recommend it. Might bring you some kind of quick pleasure.”

*This article appears in the February 18, 2019, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!