What It Looks Like to Be Young and in Love

A New York City couple in Tiffany & Co.’s “Young Love” campaign. Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.

Audrey Hepburn looking for love in Breakfast At Tiffany’s is a part of our collective imagination. It’s pure fantasy — that’s the point. But 60 years later, most of us crave reality. Tiffany & Co. recognizes this, so artistic officer Reed Krakoff made a concerted effort to bring the jewelry brand’s luxurious image a bit more down to earth.

During New York Fashion Week this season, Tiffany invited the young photographer Renell Medrano to collaborate on a series of portraits featuring diverse couples around New York City wearing the new Tiffany T True collection: a new line of rings and bracelets for those looking to show some commitment.

“I wanted to show a unique and different side of love,” Medrano explained. “A realness and vulnerability that is unfiltered.” The results are soft and deeply intimate. Somehow, expensive jewelry looks totally natural in this context, especially engagement rings.

Medrano was awarded the New York Times Lens Blog award before graduating from Parsons School of Design, and she’s known for mixing street style and intimate portraits. She recently photographed Dapper Dan in his Harlem atelier, for example.

Below, take a closer look at her work for Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Renell Medrano for Tiffany & Co.